NASCAR Today: Double suspension announced as Cup Series legend given incredible honor

NASCAR have announced a pair of penalties and temporary suspensions after last weekend's racing at North Wilkesboro.

Kurt Busch headlines historic 2026 NASCAR Hall of Fame class

Kurt Busch was among those honored with a place in the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Tuesday, enshrining him in history for the rest of time.

NASCAR star in HUGE Guinness World Record lap

A NASCAR star has been the first driver to speed around a Guinness World Record breaking racetrack.

Penske sacks IndyCar trio over Indy 500 cheating scandal

Team Penske have announced the firing of three key members of their IndyCar operation, including team president Tim Cindric.

Kyle Busch issues emotional statement on new NASCAR Hall of Fame class

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has delivered an emotional statement on this week's NASCAR Hall of Fame announcement.

