Kyle Busch issues emotional statement on new NASCAR Hall of Fame class
Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has delivered an emotional statement on this week's NASCAR Hall of Fame announcement.
The 2026 induction class was revealed on Tuesday, with Busch's older brother Kurt being confirmed for January's induction alongside fellow former Cup Series drivers Harry Gant and Ray Hendrick, with Humpy Wheeler the recipient of the Landmark Award.
Kurt Busch was forced into retirement from the Cup Series after a huge wreck at Pocano in 2022, at first hoping to just take a break to recover from his concussion issues but calling it quits entirely the following year.
That being said, the 46-year-old Busch was medically cleared to race again at the start of 2025, competing in the Race of Champions earlier this year ahead of some potential other returns to the track.
Kyle Busch: Couldn't be prouder for Kurt
Busch wrote: "Congratulations, Kurt!
"What an incredible achievement to be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame! Your dedication, hard work, and passion for the sport have truly paid off, and being a Cup Series Champion and Daytona 500 Champion is no small feat.
"I couldn't be prouder of you! You’ve not only made a name for yourself on the racetrack but also inspired so many with your journey. This honor is a testament to your talent and perseverance.
"Cheers to you and this amazing milestone!"
The newest Hall of Fame group will be inducted Jan. 23, 2026.
