NASCAR announce driver suspension after intentional wreck at North Wilkesboro

NASCAR have announced a pair of penalties and temporary suspensions after last weekend's racing at North Wilkesboro.

Whelen Modified Tour driver Stephen Kopcik has been suspended for a race and fined for intentionally wrecking another car during the FaithFest Evangelistic Ministries 150, while Tyler Rypkema was also fined (with both suspended until those fines are paid).

Kopcik slammed Rypkema into the wall on lap 106, sending Rypkema’s car hurtling into the turn one wall, apparently as revenge for Rypkema tapping Kopcik on the previous lap.

Kopcik's suspension and $1,500 fine come as a result of the intentional wreck which ended Rypkema's race, while Rypkema's $500 fine is for going onto the track to flip Kopcik the bird after his race was over.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Busch reveals who blocked huge move as six penalties confirmed

NASCAR reveal dual suspensions

The 27-year-old driver has a history of NASCAR suspensions already, having been suspended indefinitely (reinstated two months later) for not reporting an arrest for involvement in a fight at a minor league hockey game last year.

He was also instructed to sit out four races by Stafford Speedway in August 2022 after an mass on-track brawl during an SK Modified event, sparking the melee by tackling a rival driver after a crash.

NASCAR's rulings for each driver are as follows.

Stephen Kopcik

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour driver Stephen Kopcik has been suspended for one race and fined $1,500. He will be suspended from NASCAR until the fine is paid and is on probation until December 31, 2025.

The rule infraction is as follows:

12-8.1 Member Conduct Guidelines

C. #4 Intentionally wrecking another vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is removed from Competition as a result.

Tyler Rypkema

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour driver Tyler Rypkema has been fined $500 and suspended from NASCAR until the fine is paid. He is on probation until December 31, 2025.

The rule infraction is as follows:

12-8.1 Member Conduct Guidelines

1. Heat of the moment actions or reactions, either on or off the race track.

E.1. Actions by a NASCAR Member that NASCAR finds to be detrimental to stock car racing or NASCAR.

9-4.2.1 On-Track Incident Procedure

A 3 After being directed to exit the vehicle, the driver must immediately proceed to either the ambulance, other vehicle or as otherwise directed by safety personnel or a NASCAR Official.

5 At no time should a driver or crew member(s) approach another moving vehicle.

READ MORE: NASCAR Results Today: Joey Logano DENIED victory as All-Star Race sees thrilling late battle

Related