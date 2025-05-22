NASCAR legend reveals what convinced him to make Cup Series comeback
NASCAR legend Carl Edwards has revealed how he was tempted to return to the sport seven years after leaving it entirely.
Edwards quit the sport abruptly after the 2016 season, with a possible first Cup Series title snatched away from him by a controversial late caution at the final race at Homestead.
Speaking earlier in the year when announcing his impending return to the sport as an announcer for Amazon Prime's broadcast team, he admitted: "There was something about that caution. It was like the final thing to say, damn it. You're not supposed to win this thing. This is not supposed to happen."
The veteran has been slow-playing his return to the sport, but will be in the booth for Amazon Prime this weekend for the first time at the Coca-Cola 600, the first Cup Series race to be streamed without a linear TV alternative.
Edwards reveals Amazon Prime gesture
Edwards opened up this week in a pre-race press conference about how Amazon convinced him to take a place in their booth, saying: “They came all the way to Columbia, Missouri. We had a heck of a fun day. As we sat around my table, at my house, with my family, I realized that this Prime team, they’re fans.
"They love sports. They love being at the events. All of that came together. NASCAR welcomed me back for five races. I thought, ‘This will be an adventure. My family’s coming with me. Why not? Let’s go do it.
“I’m just so grateful that Prime came all the way out to Missouri and talked me into this. The timing just feels right.”
The next five races will be shown on Prime before a run of five on TNT, with NBC picking up the remainder of the schedule through the playoffs.
