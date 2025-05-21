NASCAR star in HUGE Guinness World Record lap

A NASCAR star has been the first driver to speed around a Guinness World Record breaking racetrack.

Go-karting track RPM Raceway in Long Island has had a revamp to create a new configuration which measures over a kilometer long (1,071.6m, or 3,515.7ft, to be exact), and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. got the chance to christen it last week.

Stenhouse set a lap time of 1:39.8sec, beating his nominal target time of 1:40.0sec after studying the split-level course and walking it before climbing into a kart.

The track has six different possible configurations, which change depending on the day, with the public able to race the world record configuration on Mondays.

Stenhouse talks up importance of karting for NASCAR future

Stenhouse told the New York Post: “One of my favorites is the banked corners up top. At a couple of places, you come off the ground, which is really neat, and makes you feel like you’re going pretty fast. So it was a lot of fun.”

The 2023 Daytona 500 winner also talked about the importance of karting for the next generation of racers, adding: “You can play football, basketball, baseball anywhere, but to be able to come here, get in a go-kart...you know I grew up go-kart racing on dirt.

“So, to have this place close to the city like this and for kids to be able to come in, get their need for speed, and maybe progress from there – everybody in the NASCAR Cup Series started from go-karts.

“It’s really cool to see the kids really take to go-kart racing and really want to improve their career and see where they can go. They can learn a lot here.”

