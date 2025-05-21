NASCAR Today: Team to take action over massive Cup Series penalty as driver reacts to threat
NASCAR Today: Team to take action over massive Cup Series penalty as driver reacts to threat
A NASCAR Cup Series team have announced that they are appealing against a costly penalty handed out to them.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR driver hits back after Cup Series rival threatens to 'beat his ass'
For the second year in a row, the NASCAR All-Star weekend saw a confrontation between two drivers, which has now spilled over onto social media.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR chief has no regrets over huge Kyle Busch decision
Kyle Busch opened up last week on a potentially career-defining decision made on his behalf, with the decision-maker now weighing in.
➡️ READ MORE
Bell baffled after Joey Logano NASCAR All-Star Race criticizm
Christopher Bell has admitted surprise at Joey Logano's comments after this weekend's All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR drivers and owner back huge Cup Series upgrade
A number of NASCAR Cup Series drivers have backed North Wilkesboro Speedway to host a points race in the near future.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Max Verstappen set for long-awaited media return at Monaco
- 44 minutes ago
NASCAR star in HUGE Guinness World Record lap
- 2 uur geleden
Kurt Busch headlines historic 2026 NASCAR Hall of Fame class
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Today: Team to take action over massive Cup Series penalty as driver reacts to threat
- Today 13:00
F1 Today: Max Verstappen hits out at 'stupid' comment as Lewis Hamilton reveals future fears
- Today 12:00
FIA chief releases scathing statement on F1 driver abuse
- Today 03:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul