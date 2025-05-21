Amazon Prime set for massive fan-friendly change to NASCAR broadcast

Amazon Prime Video are set to make a big change to the viewing experience of NASCAR Cup Series races this weekend.

The streaming giant will broadcast a string of races this season starting with the Coca-Cola 600 this weekend, the first time that a Cup Series race has been available via streaming alone.

Amazon have committed to showing every single lap of green flag racing, only cutting to a full commercial break under caution or red flag conditions to ensure fans don't miss any of the action.

Any commercial breaks during green flag running will be shown with the race being broadcast picture-in-picture, a format that NBC and Fox have experimented with in recent years but not fully committed to.

Prime Video: We know fans want this experience

Alex Strand, senior coordinating producer of Prime Video, told the Sports Business Journal: “We’re fans first and foremost so it’s something we wanted for a long time and know that networks have been working really hard – both NBC and Fox – to try to bring this to fans in recent years.

"So we know and we’ve done some research to confirm this, we know this is something that fans want, we want to avoid the frustration of being in a full commercial and having something on track happen and fans miss it.”

One of the biggest sub-plots in this year's Coca-Cola 600 will be Kyle Larson's Double Duty attempt, running the Indy 500 in the morning before heading to the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Cup Series race later in the day.

Larson's first attempt at the double was thwarted by weather issues, but forecasts look fair for this weekend.

