Amazon Prime set for massive fan-friendly change to NASCAR broadcast
Amazon Prime set for massive fan-friendly change to NASCAR broadcast
Amazon Prime Video are set to make a big change to the viewing experience of NASCAR Cup Series races this weekend.
The streaming giant will broadcast a string of races this season starting with the Coca-Cola 600 this weekend, the first time that a Cup Series race has been available via streaming alone.
Amazon have committed to showing every single lap of green flag racing, only cutting to a full commercial break under caution or red flag conditions to ensure fans don't miss any of the action.
Any commercial breaks during green flag running will be shown with the race being broadcast picture-in-picture, a format that NBC and Fox have experimented with in recent years but not fully committed to.
READ MORE: NASCAR Results Today: Joey Logano DENIED victory as All-Star Race sees thrilling late battle
Prime Video: We know fans want this experience
Alex Strand, senior coordinating producer of Prime Video, told the Sports Business Journal: “We’re fans first and foremost so it’s something we wanted for a long time and know that networks have been working really hard – both NBC and Fox – to try to bring this to fans in recent years.
"So we know and we’ve done some research to confirm this, we know this is something that fans want, we want to avoid the frustration of being in a full commercial and having something on track happen and fans miss it.”
One of the biggest sub-plots in this year's Coca-Cola 600 will be Kyle Larson's Double Duty attempt, running the Indy 500 in the morning before heading to the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Cup Series race later in the day.
Larson's first attempt at the double was thwarted by weather issues, but forecasts look fair for this weekend.
NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Busch reveals who blocked huge move as six penalties confirmed
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Amazon Prime set for massive fan-friendly change to NASCAR broadcast
- 20 minutes ago
NASCAR drivers and owner back huge Cup Series upgrade
- 1 uur geleden
Bell baffled after Joey Logano NASCAR All-Star Race criticizm
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR team set to take action after HUGE Cup Series penalty
- 3 uur geleden
F1 2025 Monaco Grand Prix weather: Latest forecast today from Monte Carlo
- Yesterday 21:00
McLaren boss questions rivals' integrity over shock double penalty
- Yesterday 19:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul