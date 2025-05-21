NASCAR drivers and owner back huge Cup Series upgrade
A number of NASCAR Cup Series drivers have backed North Wilkesboro Speedway to host a points race in the near future.
The historic short track has hosted the All-Star Race for the last three years, with drivers often discussing their love for the track and the passionate fans who attend.
Christopher Bell won the $1 million race on Sunday night, beating out reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano late on thanks to a move which Logano admitted afterward he was less than impressed by.
Speaking after claiming victory, Bell said: "The best short track in NASCAR. It is absolutely incredible. It´s just going to get better and better. Man, that was an amazing race."
Drivers and owner back track promotion
On the fans, Bell added: "Man, they show up. We go out for driver intros, and the place was packed. It´s just bumping. We need more events like this."
Bell's team owner Joe Gibbs backed the track's organizers and fans for getting it into contention to become a points-paying race in future, saying: "I won't be making that decision. But I think the way this race turned out and the crowd and everything, that'll have a lot to do with it."
Popular driver Chase Elliott weighed in with his own take too, adding: "I don't see why not. I think it's plenty capable of hosting, and obviously, the crowd seems extremely receptive to the idea, too. Whatever NASCAR decides on that, I'm good with. It put on a good race for sure, so it's hard to argue against that."
