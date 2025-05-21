Bell baffled after Joey Logano NASCAR All-Star Race criticizm
Christopher Bell has admitted surprise at Joey Logano's comments after this weekend's All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro.
Bell made the race-winning move on Logano with ten laps to go, forcing him up the track to clear him and take the race lead outright, which he didn't relinquish before the chequered flag.
The pair are set to go head to head for the rest of the year, with their Cup Series playoff places already secured thanks to early-season race wins (three of them, in Bell's case), leaving many tasty matchups in the offing.
After the race, Logano accused Bell of running him into the wall, admitting that he'd planned to take his own revenge and spin Bell out if he'd been able to get close enough in the remaining laps.
Bell: Logano's made worse moves than me
Logano said Bell "kind of just ran me up into the wall, and if I could've got to him, he was going around after a move like that, I just couldn't get back to him."
He added: “I just race him the same way. That’s all it is. I mean, like I said, we’re racing for a million dollars. I get it, but we race each other every week and we’re like elephants, we don’t forget anything.”
Bell, for his part, appeared baffled by his rival's frustration in his winner's press conference, saying: "He was frustrated? That is interesting. I genuinely would not have guessed that.
He continued: "Well, I had got to him a couple times before and he made it very difficult on me, as he should. I got my run, and I took the moment, as I should. Yeah, I don't think that I did anything that Joey has not done, and I've seen Joey do much worse. We will continue on."
