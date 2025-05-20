NASCAR team set to take action after HUGE Cup Series penalty

A NASCAR Cup Series team have announced that they are appealing against a costly penalty handed out to them.

Chris Buescher and his #17 RFK Racing team were docked points after this month's race at Kansas Speedway, with his car failing to pass tech inspection following the race.

It was determined that the RFK Racing team exceeded the maximum reinforcement allowed for the front bumper covers on Buescher's vehicle, handing out an L1-level penalty over the violation.

NASCAR handed out a penalty of 60 championship points, five playoff points, and a $75,000 fine levied on the team, dropping them out of the playoff spots as things stand.

RFK Racing will appeal Buescher penalty

On top of this, crew chief Scott Graves has been suspended for two rounds, keeping him out of action until the early June race at Nashville.

In a statement released this week, RFK Racing said: “After a thorough review of the penalties issued to the No. 17 Ford Mustang, RFK Racing has decided to appeal NASCAR’s decision. We respect NASCAR’s commitment to fair competition and appreciate the opportunity to engage in the appeals process.”

Graves looks likely to stay sidelined unless the appeal is successful, having sat out last weekend's All-Star Race festivities at North Wilkesboro and been replaced by Doug Randolph.

Buescher sat in 12th place in the regular season standings prior to the penalty (14th in the playoff hunt), but now sits 27 points below the cut line in 24th.

