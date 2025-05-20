NASCAR driver hits back after Cup Series rival threatens to 'beat his ass'
NASCAR driver hits back after Cup Series rival threatens to 'beat his ass'
For the second year in a row, the NASCAR All-Star weekend saw a confrontation between two drivers, which has now spilled over onto social media.
Ty Dillon got heated at young star Zane Smith after Sunday's All-Star Open after the pair made contact, criticizing him in a post-race interview and confronting the Front Row Motorsports driver.
The incident is the latest in a long litany of experienced drivers getting frustrated with the younger drivers coming into the sport, especially taking aim at the reckless way the newer generation race.
Carson Hocevar has been a lightning rod for much of that criticizm, but he's far from the only one – with Denny Hamlin sending a warning to Xfinity Series drivers last month, saying: "I own some cars in the Cup Series and if you ever think I'm going to look at you just because you wiped the guy out and won? No, that doesn't impress me at all. It just shows me immaturity."
NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Busch reveals who blocked huge move as six penalties confirmed
What did Zane Smith say about Ty Dillon?
Dillon said after Sunday's early race, in which he finished a single place out of qualifying for the All-Star Race, that he would 'beat [Smith's] ass' if he was hit by the 25-year-old again.
Smith took to social media after the race, replying to a tweet featuring a video of Dillon's comments, saying: "Ain’t beating nobody’s ass."
Dillon said in that video: "If he wrecks me again, I'm just going to beat his ass.
"Coming off [Turn] 4, I think I gave him plenty of room, and he just doors me halfway down the straightaway...There's something about the younger guys they never had to deal with consequences."
READ MORE: NASCAR Results Today: Joey Logano DENIED victory as All-Star Race sees thrilling late battle
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR driver hits back after Cup Series rival threatens to 'beat his ass'
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR chief has no regrets over huge Kyle Busch decision
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch reveals who blocked huge move as six penalties confirmed
- 3 uur geleden
Lewis Hamilton reveals F1 fears ahead of 2026 change
- Today 04:00
F1 team call for FIA probe into controversial Imola ruling
- Today 03:00
NASCAR legends set for new TV role covering rival series
- Today 02:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul