NASCAR driver hits back after Cup Series rival threatens to 'beat his ass'

For the second year in a row, the NASCAR All-Star weekend saw a confrontation between two drivers, which has now spilled over onto social media.

Ty Dillon got heated at young star Zane Smith after Sunday's All-Star Open after the pair made contact, criticizing him in a post-race interview and confronting the Front Row Motorsports driver.

The incident is the latest in a long litany of experienced drivers getting frustrated with the younger drivers coming into the sport, especially taking aim at the reckless way the newer generation race.

Carson Hocevar has been a lightning rod for much of that criticizm, but he's far from the only one – with Denny Hamlin sending a warning to Xfinity Series drivers last month, saying: "I own some cars in the Cup Series and if you ever think I'm going to look at you just because you wiped the guy out and won? No, that doesn't impress me at all. It just shows me immaturity."

What did Zane Smith say about Ty Dillon?

Dillon said after Sunday's early race, in which he finished a single place out of qualifying for the All-Star Race, that he would 'beat [Smith's] ass' if he was hit by the 25-year-old again.

Smith took to social media after the race, replying to a tweet featuring a video of Dillon's comments, saying: "Ain’t beating nobody’s ass."

Dillon said in that video: "If he wrecks me again, I'm just going to beat his ass.

"Coming off [Turn] 4, I think I gave him plenty of room, and he just doors me halfway down the straightaway...There's something about the younger guys they never had to deal with consequences."

