NASCAR document confirms six All-Star Race penalties

NASCAR has released the official infraction sheet from Sunday's All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, with a total of six penalties served.

The first penalty came pre-race, with Kyle Larson sent to the rear in the No. 5 Chevrolet for a driver swap, as per NASCAR. Larson had been in Indianapolis qualifying for next weekend's Indy 500 on Friday and Saturday, with Justin Allgaier having stepped in and taken his place in practice and qualifying in North Carolina.

Elsewhere, four drivers were hit with a tail-end penalty for pitting before pit road was open, whilst the track was under yellow flag conditions. The drivers in question here were Daniel Suarez, Austin Cindric, Ross Chastain, and Brad Keselowski, all of whom suffered different incidents and wrecks during Sunday's action.

Having entered pit road before it was open, Cindric was also hit with a speeding penalty in his No. 2 Team Penske Ford just moments later.

Who won the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race?

Christopher Bell ultimately ran out as the winner at this year's All-Star Race, collecting the $1 million prize in the process.

As expected, the promoters' caution came into play at North Wilkesboro Speedway, with it being thrown with 35 laps to go whilst Joey Logano was in the lead and Bell in second.

Crucially, however, Logano opted not to come down pit road for fresh tires during the caution, whereas Bell did, a decision that would ultimately help the JGR driver win the race and pocket the $1 million prize in the process.

As the lights went green with 29 laps to go, Bell was down in sixth, eventually working his way through until he met Ross Chastain and Logano. After several laps of hard racing, Bell eventually passed Logano in the No. 22 with 10 laps to go, and never looked like conceding the lead again from there on out.

Logano ultimately ended up finishing in second, with his frustration regarding the promoter's caution clear post-race, suggesting it was a 'gimmick'. Elsewhere, Chastain finished third, with Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott rounding out the top five.

