NASCAR star takes not-so-subtle dig at Cup Series rivals

NASCAR star Noah Gragson has delivered a sly jibe about his Cup Series rivals after he made it through to the All-Star Race based on a fan vote.

The 2025 All-Star Race marks the third consecutive year that Gragson has progressed to the All-Star Race based on a fan vote after the 26-year-old missed out on advancing due to finishing in the top two in the All-Star Open.

When asked why he thought fans resonated with him, Gragson gave an honest answer and claimed that his rivals lacked personality.

“I just try to be myself at the end of the day,” Gragson said to FOX Sports.

“And I probably have a bolder personality than most guys…but they don't really show any personality, you know.

“A lot of these guys in the Cup Series, if not all of them, they’re all really cool guys, I just don’t know why they don’t show it.

“But very grateful to have that fan support. At the end of the day, I just try to be me.”

Gragson went on to finish 13th in the All-Star Race.

Gragson misses out on top 10 NASCAR All-Star Race finish

Previous recipients of the All-Star Race fan votes include Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman and Danica Patrick, but Kasey Kahne remains the only fan vote driver to win the race back in 2008.

Gragson would have been especially grateful to receive the fan vote this year, after he struggled in the Open race - the event where drivers fight for a spot in the All-Star Race - due to power steering issues.

“It means a lot,” he said after receiving the fan vote.

“Really grateful to have all the support from the fans, and feel like we’ve got a pretty good race car.

"We struggled with … I lost power steering there in the Open race, so we’re going to try and get that better for the All-Star Race. But it’s just such a cool atmosphere here. It’s such a cool experience, and very lucky to be able to be a part of it.”

