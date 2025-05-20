NASCAR legends set for new TV role covering rival series

FOX has announced their team of presenters for the 2025 Indianapolis 500, which includes two NASCAR legends.

As of 2025, FOX is the official home of the IndyCar series and will cover motorsport’s iconic Indy 500, which takes place this weekend on Sunday, 25 May.

Former F2 and Ferrari reserve driver Robert Shwartzman snatched pole position for the event and became the first rookie since 1983 to qualify on pole.

NASCAR’s Kyle Larson will also be competing in this year’s event as he attempts the ‘Double’ - when a driver completes all 1,100 miles of the Indy 500 and Coca Cola 600 in one day - but only managed to qualify down in 21st.

Larson is not the only NASCAR star making a switch to IndyCar this weekend, with FOX’s presenting team adding a couple of former Cup Series stars to their ranks to assist Will Buxton, James Hinchcliffe and Townsend Bell.

Tony Stewart and Danica Patrick join FOX's IndyCar coverage

Three-time Cup Series champion and the 1997 IndyCar champion Tony Stewart will help present the Indy 500’s pre-race coverage, with the motorsport legend an instantly recognisable name for fans in the United States.

And, alongside Stewart will be former IndyCar race winner Danica Patrick, who was also a trailblazer in the world of NASCAR as a female driver.

Both NASCAR stars will join Chris Myers in the broadcast lineup and pre-race build-up, as pit reporter Jamie Little enjoys a sit-down interview with Larson.

Larson attempted the ‘Double’ last year, but his attempt was foiled when the Coca Cola 600 ended early due to the poor weather and he was unable to complete all 1,100 miles.

The 2021 Cup Series champion will compete in the 2025 Indy 500 as part of Arrow McLaren’s four-driver lineup alongside regular drivers Pato O’Ward, Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard.

