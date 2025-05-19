NASCAR Cup Series star in X-rated response after costly penalty

Cup Series driver Ryan Preece could not hide his frustration after a costly penalty during a race at NASCAR's All-Star Weekend.

The incident in question occurred during the All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday, which saw all of the drivers not yet qualified for the All-Star Race compete for two entry spots.

Preece had started the Open fifth in his No. 60 RFK Ford, but was looking good to qualify for the All-Star Race, sitting second with 19 laps to go during a full-course yellow.

However, during the caution, Preece crossed the 'choose cone' that was painted onto the track, and as a result, was penalized and sent to the rear of the field by the race officials, ending any hopes of finishing inside the top two.

The choose cone, or choose procedure, was introduced in 2020 and allows drivers to select the lane they want to restart in, rather than that being determined by their position, during a caution.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Denny Hamlin issues Cup Series penalty verdict as drivers in heated confrontation

Ryan Preece penalized for choose cone violation

With the rubber that had been laid down at North Wilkesboro Speedway, the orange paint had faded significantly, and cameras picked up Preece driving directly over the marker, which is against the rules. You must drive either side of it.

It was a costly and frustrating error and penalty for the No. 60 driver, who let his feelings be known post-race.

“I think it’s a cone that’s nonexistent," Preece told Fox Sports' broadcast. "So, if you’re gonna, I don’t know…can’t even see it [the marker] right now."

Preece continued: “A rule is a rule, I understand that... at the end of the day, I made a mistake. So, just frustrated with the outcome or the decision.”

“Ultimately, we had a fast Boston Common Golf Ford Mustang...Sorry, I’m just really, really f*****g pissed."

After the race, to demonstrate his point, Preece was also seen dragging a huge bright orange cone out onto the marker on the track.

Ahead of the All-Star Race, NASCAR repainted the choose cone in an effort to make it easier for drivers to see during the race.

READ MORE: NASCAR driver issues threat to rival in heated confrontation at All-Star Weekend

Related