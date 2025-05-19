NASCAR champion Chase Elliott set for racing series switch as official statement released

Former NASCAR champion Chase Elliott is set to swap his Cup Series car for another in a racing series switch this week.

Ahead of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Elliott will make a special appearance at Hickory Motor Speedway, competing in the Ross and Witmer 255, which is a part of the ASA STARS National Tour and Southern Super Series.

In the inaugural ASA STARS National Tour event at Hickory Motor Speedway, the former champ finished sixth, whilst he also ran in last year's event, but was forced to retire due to a mechanical issue.

Elliott will be swapping his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet for a late model entry for the 255-lap race, which marks his return to short-track racing.

Elliott will not be the only Cup Series champion in attendance, either, with Kevin Harvick also set to be at Hickory Motor Speedway serving as the grand marshal for the event.

Back for some late model racing with @fr8auctions next Thursday at Hickory Motor Speedway! See y’all there 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/H9pTqKFcOa — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) May 14, 2025

Chase Elliott's 2025 season so far

So far, 2025 has been a mixed season for Chase Elliott in the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Although the 2020 Cup Series champion got his year off to a strong start by winning The Clash exhibition back in February, he is yet to register an official point-scoring victory all season.

Indeed, Elliott's best finishes have come at COTA and Martinsville, where he finished fourth, whilst the former champ also registered a fifth-place finish at Talladega.

Finishes inside the top 10 have also come at Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Darlington, but in recent weeks, results have been harder to come by.

In three of the last four races, for example, Elliott has finished either 15th or 16th, with his Talladega P5 the only exception.

With the pressure of a point-scoring race off the table this weekend at North Wilkesboro, it will certainly be interesting to see how the 29-year-old gets on.

