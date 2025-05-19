Denny Hamlin offers NASCAR disqualification and penalty verdict after latest Cup Series punishment

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin has offered his verdict on the disqualifications and strict penalties that have been handed out in the Cup Series so far this year.

The Cup Series hit North Wilkesboro for All-Star Weekend in recent days, but ahead of the event, NASCAR announced another huge penalty for one driver and his team.

Chris Buescher's car was taken to NASCAR's R&D Center for further inspection following last Sunday's race at Kansas, and it was later discovered that the No. 17 Ford was in violation of Sections 14.1.C (overall assembled vehicle rules) and 14.5.4.G (front bumper cover) of the NASCAR Rule Book.

As a result of the infringement, Chris Buescher was deducted 60 championship points and five playoff points, as were his team, who were also hit with a $75,000 fine. On top of that, No. 17 crew chief Scott Graves was also suspended for two races, starting with this weekend's All-Star event.

Denny Hamlin quizzed on NASCAR disqualifications

Although Buescher was technically not disqualified, he did suffer a hefty punishment, and this incident came just weeks after Joey Logano and Ryan Preece were disqualified at Talladega for failing post-race inspection.

Erik Jones is another driver who was disqualified in 2025 after his car failed post-race tech at Martinsville.

These recent occurrences have put the issue of disqualifications and penalties at the forefront once again. As such, Hamlin was quizzed on the matter by the media at this weekend's All-Star event.

Asked by a reporter whether or not these sorts of punishments were good or bad and whether it mattered that NASCAR seemed to be cracking down, Hamlin explained via Frontstretch: "No, I mean, it's certainly gotta be fair to everyone,"

"I had a race win taken away, one [rule] for all, for sure, and whatever it is, whatever the infraction, whatever it says in the book, that's what the penalty should be level.

"It shouldn't be negotiated up or down or anything like that, just by the book."

Going further, Hamlin offered his thoughts on why cars were failing tech so often in a rather damning reveal: "Teams are trying to find any edge that they can with the Next-Gen car because you're boxed in in so many areas that you're just trying to find any advantage."

"It's just a game of can you get caught or not."

