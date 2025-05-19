Kyle Busch clowns NASCAR rival and becomes instant internet meme

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch clowned one of his rivals at North Wilkesboro on Saturday night, but became an instant internet meme in the process.

NASCAR is in North Carolina this weekend for its annual All-Star event, with the All-Star Race set to take place on Sunday night and see 23 stars battle it out for the $1 million prize fund.

Ahead of Sunday's main event, two heat races took place on Saturday to determine the All-Star Race's starting lineup, and, after the race, Busch 'photobombed' one of his rivals during their interview with FOX Sports.

Chase Elliott was offering his thoughts on the heat race after finishing third in Heat 2, but behind him, Busch began to poke his head from behind Elliott's shoulders, sticking his tongue out and fooling around.

READ MORE: NASCAR Race Today: All-Star Race & Open 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

READ MORE: NASCAR legend Kyle Busch makes family announcement as new deal revealed

Kyle Busch becomes instant meme

After the incident, Busch became an instant meme, with the infamous NASCAR account @Nascarcasm going to work quickly to parody the moment.

A screenshot of the incident was quickly shared, with Chase Elliott captioned as 'me just trying to exist' and Busch captioned as 'all of my intrusive thoughts'.

The tweet has been seen by over 27,000 people at the time of writing, and has even caught the attention of Elliott's team.

Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 team replied to the meme on X, quote-tweeting the image and saying: "We knew something would come of this, @nascarcasm."

Busch is set to start Sunday's All-Star race in 8th position, whilst Elliott will start two places higher in sixth.

READ MORE: Hendrick Motorsports announce Kyle Larson absence update ahead of All-Star Race

Related