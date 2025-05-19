Kyle Busch clowns NASCAR rival and becomes instant internet meme
Kyle Busch clowns NASCAR rival and becomes instant internet meme
Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch clowned one of his rivals at North Wilkesboro on Saturday night, but became an instant internet meme in the process.
NASCAR is in North Carolina this weekend for its annual All-Star event, with the All-Star Race set to take place on Sunday night and see 23 stars battle it out for the $1 million prize fund.
Ahead of Sunday's main event, two heat races took place on Saturday to determine the All-Star Race's starting lineup, and, after the race, Busch 'photobombed' one of his rivals during their interview with FOX Sports.
Chase Elliott was offering his thoughts on the heat race after finishing third in Heat 2, but behind him, Busch began to poke his head from behind Elliott's shoulders, sticking his tongue out and fooling around.
READ MORE: NASCAR Race Today: All-Star Race & Open 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Hey there, @KyleBusch! 🤪 pic.twitter.com/3IhepHS9Iv— NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 17, 2025
READ MORE: NASCAR legend Kyle Busch makes family announcement as new deal revealed
Kyle Busch becomes instant meme
After the incident, Busch became an instant meme, with the infamous NASCAR account @Nascarcasm going to work quickly to parody the moment.
A screenshot of the incident was quickly shared, with Chase Elliott captioned as 'me just trying to exist' and Busch captioned as 'all of my intrusive thoughts'.
May 18, 2025
The tweet has been seen by over 27,000 people at the time of writing, and has even caught the attention of Elliott's team.
Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 team replied to the meme on X, quote-tweeting the image and saying: "We knew something would come of this, @nascarcasm."
Busch is set to start Sunday's All-Star race in 8th position, whilst Elliott will start two places higher in sixth.
READ MORE: Hendrick Motorsports announce Kyle Larson absence update ahead of All-Star Race
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Indy 500 Qualifying Results: Rookie star stuns IndyCar rivals to take SHOCK pole
- 12 minutes ago
NASCAR champion Chase Elliott set for racing series switch as official statement released
- 26 minutes ago
NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr admits Cup Series regret in huge financial reveal
- 1 uur geleden
Kyle Busch clowns NASCAR rival and becomes instant internet meme
- 2 uur geleden
Team Penske star in nasty Indy 500 wreck as car goes airborne
- Yesterday 20:27
F1 Results Today: McLaren beaten as double retirement causes chaos at Imola
- Yesterday 17:11
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul