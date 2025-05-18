NASCAR driver issues threat to rival in heated confrontation at All-Star Weekend

NASCAR driver Corey Heim issued a threat to one of his Truck Series rivals in a heated confrontation at All-Star Weekend.

The NASCAR All-Star Race takes place later today, with 23 Cup Series stars set to battle it out for the $1 million prize at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

However, the Truck Series was in action on Saturday, and Heim was not best pleased with Layne Riggs post-race after he was sent spinning by the No. 34 Ford late in the Window World 250, costing him a shot at victory.

Heim was leading as the white flag was thrown in overtime, but Riggs raced him hard, making contact and ultimately spinning the No. 11 car around.

Heim: Someone's going to take care of you

At the end of the race, Heim jumped out of his car and headed for Riggs, where the two had a brief but heated confrontation, where the No. 11 car made his feelings known and threatened that someone is going to take care of Riggs if he doesn't change.

"You are racing like a f*****g idiot," Heim told Riggs on pit road.

"Calm down or else someone's going to take care of you."

Going further on the incident when talking to the media, Heim questioned why the incident even had to take place.

“Just why? More than anything,” said Heim. “He tried to do it to the 7 (Hocevar) last week for the win, and mission accomplished for him, I guess, this week, and it cost him one, too.

"I don’t know. We’ve given up so many of them this year after dominating the race. The 38 (Smith) was the only other guy that was rightfully good. I felt like he deserved to win over anyone else, not the 34 (Riggs).

"I got really loose into 3. Just struggled being loose on the short runs, and he had an opportunity, and he wrecked me. Just disappointed.”

Riggs, however, sounded unapologetic when offering his take on events: “If I have a reputation of going for wins, I’m not going to regret that at all,”

“You know, I feel like I came from short-track racing, last-lap battles, and feel like that’s what this kind of racing is made for. I feel like it’s not like we’ve seen at Martinsville in the past, and gotten upset.

"I feel like it was a strong move, and I thought it was going to pay off. But sadly, didn’t get the win."

