NASCAR Today: All-Star Race & Open 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
The 2025 NASCAR All-Star weekend comes to a close today, Sunday, May 18, with the All-Star Open and All-Star Race set to take place at North Wilkesboro Speedway tonight.
The All-Star Open will be the first race to take place, seeing 100 laps of action around the 0.635-mile track, with the top two finishers earning themselves a spot in the All-Star Race main event.
The final spot in the All-Star Race will be determined by a fan vote, with that race then set to take place with 23 drivers and see 250 laps of racing action just hours later.
Look out for the 'promoter's caution' too, which allows the event organizers to throw a yellow at their discretion during the event. The rule has proved controversial among some drivers and could really spice up the action.
Of course, last year's All-Star Race was won by Team Penske's Joey Logano, edging the likes of Denny Hamlin and Chris Buescher that day to take the W.
Although no points are on offer, there is a $1 million prize up for grabs for the winner of the All-Star Race, and it will certainly be interesting to see who comes out on top this time around.
With that said, let's get into all of the timing and TV details you need to know ahead of today's action.
NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star Open start times
The 100-lap NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway is set to start today, Sunday, May 18, at 5 pm ET.
Here are the start times converted to your city and time zone.
|City (Time Zone)
|Start Time
|New York, NY (ET)
|5:00 PM
|Charlotte, NC (ET)
|5:00 PM
|Columbia, SC (ET)
|5:00 PM
|Charleston, WV (ET)
|5:00 PM
|Augusta, ME (ET)
|5:00 PM
|Chicago, IL (CT)
|4:00 PM
|Pierre, SD (CT)
|4:00 PM
|Nashville, TN (CT)
|4:00 PM
|Des Moines, IA (CT)
|4:00 PM
|Montgomery, AL (CT)
|4:00 PM
|Mexico City, MX (CT)
|4:00 PM
|Denver, CO (MT)
|3:00 PM
|Salt Lake City, UT (MT)
|3:00 PM
|Albuquerque, NM (MT)
|3:00 PM
|El Paso, TX (MT)
|3:00 PM
|Los Angeles, CA (PT)
|2:00 PM
|Las Vegas, NV (PT)
|2:00 PM
|Seattle, WA (PT)
|2:00 PM
|Portland, OR (PT)
|2:00 PM
|San Francisco, CA (PT)
|2:00 PM
|Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT)
|6:00 PM
|London, GB (BST)
|10:00 PM
|Madrid, ES (CEST)
|11:00 PM
|Sydney, AU (AEST)
|7:00 AM (Monday)
|Perth, AU (AWST)
|5:00 AM (Monday)
|Adelaide, AU (ACST)
|6:30 AM (Monday)
NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star Race start times
The 250-lap NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway is set to start today, Sunday, May 18, at 8 pm ET.
Here are the start times converted to your city and time zone.
|City (Time Zone)
|Start Time
|New York, NY (ET)
|8:00 PM
|Charlotte, NC (ET)
|8:00 PM
|Columbia, SC (ET)
|8:00 PM
|Charleston, WV (ET)
|8:00 PM
|Augusta, ME (ET)
|8:00 PM
|Chicago, IL (CT)
|7:00 PM
|Pierre, SD (CT)
|7:00 PM
|Nashville, TN (CT)
|7:00 PM
|Des Moines, IA (CT)
|7:00 PM
|Montgomery, AL (CT)
|7:00 PM
|Mexico City, MX (CT)
|7:00 PM
|Denver, CO (MT)
|6:00 PM
|Salt Lake City, UT (MT)
|6:00 PM
|Albuquerque, NM (MT)
|6:00 PM
|El Paso, TX (MT)
|6:00 PM
|Los Angeles, CA (PT)
|5:00 PM
|Las Vegas, NV (PT)
|5:00 PM
|Seattle, WA (PT)
|5:00 PM
|Portland, OR (PT)
|5:00 PM
|San Francisco, CA (PT)
|5:00 PM
|Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT)
|9:00 PM
|London, GB (BST)
|1:00 AM
|Madrid, ES (CEST)
|2:00 AM
|Sydney, AU (AEST)
|10:00 AM (Monday)
|Perth, AU (AWST)
|8:00 AM (Monday)
|Adelaide, AU (ACST)
|9:30 AM (Monday)
How to watch NASCAR on TV today
Today's NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race action from North Wilkesboro Speedway will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1. Radio coverage will also be available via SiriusXM and MRN.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the Cup Series action in your country.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|FOX
|United Kingdom
|Viaplay Group
|Australia
|Fox Sports Australia
|Spain
|DAZN
|France
|Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
|Germany
|More Than Sports, Sport1
|Belgium
|Ziggo Sport
|Brazil
|Bandriantes
|Canada
|TSN, RDS
|MENA
|Abu Dhabi Media
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
|Italy
|Mola TV
|Portugal
|Sport TV
|Singapore
|Mola TV
|Japan
|Gaora
|China
|Huya, Bilibili
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Hungary
|Network4
|Turkey
|Saran Media International
