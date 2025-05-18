close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
NASCAR Today: All-Star Race & Open 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

NASCAR Today: All-Star Race & Open 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

NASCAR Today: All-Star Race & Open 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

NASCAR Today: All-Star Race & Open 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR All-Star weekend comes to a close today, Sunday, May 18, with the All-Star Open and All-Star Race set to take place at North Wilkesboro Speedway tonight.

The All-Star Open will be the first race to take place, seeing 100 laps of action around the 0.635-mile track, with the top two finishers earning themselves a spot in the All-Star Race main event.

The final spot in the All-Star Race will be determined by a fan vote, with that race then set to take place with 23 drivers and see 250 laps of racing action just hours later.

Look out for the 'promoter's caution' too, which allows the event organizers to throw a yellow at their discretion during the event. The rule has proved controversial among some drivers and could really spice up the action.

Of course, last year's All-Star Race was won by Team Penske's Joey Logano, edging the likes of Denny Hamlin and Chris Buescher that day to take the W.

Although no points are on offer, there is a $1 million prize up for grabs for the winner of the All-Star Race, and it will certainly be interesting to see who comes out on top this time around.

With that said, let's get into all of the timing and TV details you need to know ahead of today's action.

READ MORE: NASCAR Results Today: Keselowski and Bell victorious as All-Star Race starting lineup set

NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star Open start times

The 100-lap NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway is set to start today, Sunday, May 18, at 5 pm ET.

Here are the start times converted to your city and time zone.

City (Time Zone) Start Time
New York, NY (ET)5:00 PM
Charlotte, NC (ET)5:00 PM
Columbia, SC (ET)5:00 PM
Charleston, WV (ET)5:00 PM
Augusta, ME (ET)5:00 PM
Chicago, IL (CT)4:00 PM
Pierre, SD (CT)4:00 PM
Nashville, TN (CT)4:00 PM
Des Moines, IA (CT)4:00 PM
Montgomery, AL (CT)4:00 PM
Mexico City, MX (CT)4:00 PM
Denver, CO (MT)3:00 PM
Salt Lake City, UT (MT)3:00 PM
Albuquerque, NM (MT)3:00 PM
El Paso, TX (MT)3:00 PM
Los Angeles, CA (PT)2:00 PM
Las Vegas, NV (PT)2:00 PM
Seattle, WA (PT)2:00 PM
Portland, OR (PT)2:00 PM
San Francisco, CA (PT)2:00 PM
Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT)6:00 PM
London, GB (BST)10:00 PM
Madrid, ES (CEST)11:00 PM
Sydney, AU (AEST)7:00 AM (Monday)
Perth, AU (AWST)5:00 AM (Monday)
Adelaide, AU (ACST)6:30 AM (Monday)

READ MORE: NASCAR legend Kyle Busch makes family announcement as new deal revealed

NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star Race start times

The 250-lap NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway is set to start today, Sunday, May 18, at 8 pm ET.

Here are the start times converted to your city and time zone.

City (Time Zone) Start Time
New York, NY (ET)8:00 PM
Charlotte, NC (ET)8:00 PM
Columbia, SC (ET)8:00 PM
Charleston, WV (ET)8:00 PM
Augusta, ME (ET)8:00 PM
Chicago, IL (CT)7:00 PM
Pierre, SD (CT)7:00 PM
Nashville, TN (CT)7:00 PM
Des Moines, IA (CT)7:00 PM
Montgomery, AL (CT)7:00 PM
Mexico City, MX (CT)7:00 PM
Denver, CO (MT)6:00 PM
Salt Lake City, UT (MT)6:00 PM
Albuquerque, NM (MT)6:00 PM
El Paso, TX (MT)6:00 PM
Los Angeles, CA (PT)5:00 PM
Las Vegas, NV (PT)5:00 PM
Seattle, WA (PT)5:00 PM
Portland, OR (PT)5:00 PM
San Francisco, CA (PT)5:00 PM
Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT)9:00 PM
London, GB (BST)1:00 AM
Madrid, ES (CEST)2:00 AM
Sydney, AU (AEST)10:00 AM (Monday)
Perth, AU (AWST)8:00 AM (Monday)
Adelaide, AU (ACST)9:30 AM (Monday)

READ MORE: Hendrick Motorsports announce Kyle Larson absence update ahead of All-Star Race

How to watch NASCAR on TV today

Today's NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race action from North Wilkesboro Speedway will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1. Radio coverage will also be available via SiriusXM and MRN.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the Cup Series action in your country.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States FOX
United Kingdom Viaplay Group
Australia Fox Sports Australia
Spain DAZN
France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium Ziggo Sport
Brazil Bandriantes
Canada TSN, RDS
MENA Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
Italy Mola TV
Portugal Sport TV
Singapore Mola TV
Japan Gaora
China Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong PCCW
Hungary Network4
Turkey Saran Media International

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series 2025: All-Star Race and All-Star Open starting lineups with penalties applied

Related

NASCAR Joey Logano Team Penske All-Star Race North Wilkesboro Speedway
NASCAR Cup Series 2025: All-Star Race and All-Star Open starting lineups with penalties applied
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series 2025: All-Star Race and All-Star Open starting lineups with penalties applied

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Results Today: Keselowski and Bell on top again as All-Star Race starting lineup set
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Results Today: Keselowski and Bell on top again as All-Star Race starting lineup set

  • Today 01:21

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series champion calls for BIG change to be made to All-Star Race

  • 8 minutes ago
NASCAR Off The Track

NASCAR driver issues threat to rival in heated confrontation at All-Star Weekend

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Today: All-Star Race & Open 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series 2025: All-Star Race and All-Star Open starting lineups with penalties applied

  • 2 uur geleden
Indianapolis 500

Indy 500 Qualifying Today: Start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 2 uur geleden
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Imola 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 3 uur geleden
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x