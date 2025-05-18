close global

NASCAR Cup Series 2025: All-Star Race and All-Star Open starting lineups with penalties applied

After two qualifying sessions on Friday and two heat races on Saturday night, the starting lineups are mostly set for the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race and the NASCAR All-Star Open.

We say mostly because there are still three spots in the All-Star Race up for grabs, two of which will be determined by the results of the All-Star Open and one of which by a fan vote.

One-time Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski is locked in and set to start the All-Star Race on pole after setting the fastest time in qualifying on Friday, and he must be feeling positive about his chances of a first All-Star victory after winning the first 75-lap heat race on Saturday night, too.

Alongside Keselowski will be Christopher Bell, who, like Keselowski, impressed in qualifying on Friday, by finishing second, and then went on to win his respective heat race.

Elsewhere, in the All-Star Open, it's Shane van Gisbergen who is set to lead the field away when the lights go green at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

SvG edged the likes of Carson Hocevar and Noah Gragson in qualifying on Friday night and it will certainly be interesting to see which two stars emerge in the top two and qualify for Sunday's main event.

With that said, let's take a look at the confirmed lineups for both races at this stage.

READ MORE: NASCAR Race Today: All-Star Race & Open 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race Starting Lineup

Here is the confirmed lineup for the 2025 All-Star Race so far, with three slots still to be filled.

Position Driver Car No. Team & Manufacturer
1Brad Keselowski6RFK Racing Ford
2Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3Ross Chastain1Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
4Joey Logano22Team Penske Ford
5William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7Ryan Blaney12Team Penske Ford
8Kyle Busch8Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10Chris Buescher17RFK Racing Ford
11Josh Berry21Wood Brothers Racing Ford
12Daniel Suarez99Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
13Tyler Reddick4523XI Racing Toyota
14Chase Briscoe19Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
16Austin Cindric2Team Penske Ford
17Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
18Harrison Burton51Rick Ware Racing Ford
19Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
20Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21All-Star Open WinnerTBCTBC
22All-Star Open Runner UpTBCTBC
23All-Star Fan Vote WinnerTBCTBC

READ MORE: NASCAR announce major Cup Series penalty after Kansas

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open Starting Lineup

Here is the confirmed lineup for the 2025 All-Star Open. The top two finishers from this race will qualify for the All-Star Race.

Pos Driver Car No. Team
1Shane van Gisbergen88Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2Carson Hocevar77Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
3Noah Gragson4Front Row Motorsports Ford
4Michael McDowell71Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
5Ryan Preece60RFK Racing Ford
6Zane Smith38Front Row Motorsports Ford
7Justin Haley7Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8John Hunter Nemechek42Legacy Motor Club Toyota
9Ty Gibbs54Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10Ty Dillon10Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11Cole Custer41Haas Factory Team Ford
12Erik Jones43Legacy Motor Club Toyota
13Riley Herbst3523XI Racing Toyota
14Bubba Wallace2323XI Racing Toyota
15Cody Ware15Rick Ware Racing Ford
16AJ Allmendinger16Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17Todd Gilliland34Front Row Motorsports Ford
18Chad Finchum66Garage 66 Ford

READ MORE: Hendrick Motorsports announce Kyle Larson absence update ahead of All-Star Race

