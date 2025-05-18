NASCAR Cup Series 2025: All-Star Race and All-Star Open starting lineups with penalties applied
After two qualifying sessions on Friday and two heat races on Saturday night, the starting lineups are mostly set for the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race and the NASCAR All-Star Open.
We say mostly because there are still three spots in the All-Star Race up for grabs, two of which will be determined by the results of the All-Star Open and one of which by a fan vote.
One-time Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski is locked in and set to start the All-Star Race on pole after setting the fastest time in qualifying on Friday, and he must be feeling positive about his chances of a first All-Star victory after winning the first 75-lap heat race on Saturday night, too.
Alongside Keselowski will be Christopher Bell, who, like Keselowski, impressed in qualifying on Friday, by finishing second, and then went on to win his respective heat race.
Elsewhere, in the All-Star Open, it's Shane van Gisbergen who is set to lead the field away when the lights go green at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
SvG edged the likes of Carson Hocevar and Noah Gragson in qualifying on Friday night and it will certainly be interesting to see which two stars emerge in the top two and qualify for Sunday's main event.
With that said, let's take a look at the confirmed lineups for both races at this stage.
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race Starting Lineup
Here is the confirmed lineup for the 2025 All-Star Race so far, with three slots still to be filled.
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team & Manufacturer
|1
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing Ford
|2
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|3
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|4
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske Ford
|5
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|6
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske Ford
|8
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|9
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|10
|Chris Buescher
|17
|RFK Racing Ford
|11
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|12
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|13
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing Toyota
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|15
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|16
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske Ford
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
|18
|Harrison Burton
|51
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|19
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|20
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|21
|All-Star Open Winner
|TBC
|TBC
|22
|All-Star Open Runner Up
|TBC
|TBC
|23
|All-Star Fan Vote Winner
|TBC
|TBC
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open Starting Lineup
Here is the confirmed lineup for the 2025 All-Star Open. The top two finishers from this race will qualify for the All-Star Race.
|Pos
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Shane van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|2
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|3
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|4
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|5
|Ryan Preece
|60
|RFK Racing Ford
|6
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|7
|Justin Haley
|7
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|8
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|9
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|10
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|11
|Cole Custer
|41
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|12
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|13
|Riley Herbst
|35
|23XI Racing Toyota
|14
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing Toyota
|15
|Cody Ware
|15
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|17
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|18
|Chad Finchum
|66
|Garage 66 Ford
