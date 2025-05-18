NASCAR Cup Series 2025: All-Star Race and All-Star Open starting lineups with penalties applied

After two qualifying sessions on Friday and two heat races on Saturday night, the starting lineups are mostly set for the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race and the NASCAR All-Star Open.

We say mostly because there are still three spots in the All-Star Race up for grabs, two of which will be determined by the results of the All-Star Open and one of which by a fan vote.

One-time Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski is locked in and set to start the All-Star Race on pole after setting the fastest time in qualifying on Friday, and he must be feeling positive about his chances of a first All-Star victory after winning the first 75-lap heat race on Saturday night, too.

Alongside Keselowski will be Christopher Bell, who, like Keselowski, impressed in qualifying on Friday, by finishing second, and then went on to win his respective heat race.

Elsewhere, in the All-Star Open, it's Shane van Gisbergen who is set to lead the field away when the lights go green at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

SvG edged the likes of Carson Hocevar and Noah Gragson in qualifying on Friday night and it will certainly be interesting to see which two stars emerge in the top two and qualify for Sunday's main event.

With that said, let's take a look at the confirmed lineups for both races at this stage.

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race Starting Lineup

Here is the confirmed lineup for the 2025 All-Star Race so far, with three slots still to be filled.

Position Driver Car No. Team & Manufacturer 1 Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing Ford 2 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 4 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford 5 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford 8 Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Chris Buescher 17 RFK Racing Ford 11 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 12 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 13 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota 14 Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 15 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 16 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet 18 Harrison Burton 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 19 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 20 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 All-Star Open Winner TBC TBC 22 All-Star Open Runner Up TBC TBC 23 All-Star Fan Vote Winner TBC TBC

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open Starting Lineup

Here is the confirmed lineup for the 2025 All-Star Open. The top two finishers from this race will qualify for the All-Star Race.

Pos Driver Car No. Team 1 Shane van Gisbergen 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Noah Gragson 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 4 Michael McDowell 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Ryan Preece 60 RFK Racing Ford 6 Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 7 Justin Haley 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 John Hunter Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 9 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 10 Ty Dillon 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 11 Cole Custer 41 Haas Factory Team Ford 12 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 13 Riley Herbst 35 23XI Racing Toyota 14 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota 15 Cody Ware 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford 16 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Todd Gilliland 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 18 Chad Finchum 66 Garage 66 Ford

