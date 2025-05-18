NASCAR Results Today: Keselowski and Bell on top again as All-Star Race starting lineup set
NASCAR Results Today: Keselowski and Bell on top again as All-Star Race starting lineup set
The results are in from the two NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race Heats, with Brad Keselowski and Christopher Bell coming out on top.
After setting the fastest time in qualifying on Friday night, Keselowski was guaranteed to start out front in Sunday’s All-Star Race, but that didn’t stop him from putting up a strong defence at times during the 75 racing laps in Heat 1, holding off the likes of Ross Chastain and William Byron at different times to take the heat win.
In fact, of the 75 laps, Keselowski led for all but three of them. As a result, the 2012 Cup Series champion will surely be feeling confident heading into Sunday’s main event as he chases his first All-Star Race victory.
In Heat 2, it was Bell who came out on top, with the Joe Gibbs Racing star edging the likes of Joey Logano in the No. 22 and Chase Elliott in the No. 9 to take the heat race victory.
As a result of the above, Bell will now start Sunday’s All-Star Race alongside Keselowski on the front row.
With that said, let’s take a look at the results from both heats, as well as the confirmed starting lineup, so far, for the All-Star Race itself.
READ MORE: NASCAR Race Today: All-Star Heats start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
NASCAR Cup Series results: Who won the All-Star Race Heats?
All-Star Race Heat 1 Results
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|Gap (Secs)
|1
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing Ford
|LEADER
|2
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|+0.497
|3
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.556
|4
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske Ford
|+1.007
|5
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|+1.616
|6
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|+4.436
|7
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing Toyota
|+6.173
|8
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|+6.747
|9
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
|+7.110
|10
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|DNS
NOTE: With Kyle Larson taking part in Indy 500 qualifying today, neither he nor the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet ran in the heat race.
READ MORE: NASCAR legend Kyle Busch makes family announcement as new deal revealed
All-Star Race Heat 2 Results
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|Gap (Secs)
|1
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|LEADER
|2
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske Ford
|2.085
|3
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|2.569
|4
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|4.210
|5
|Chris Buescher
|17
|RFK Racing Ford
|5.216
|6
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|6.132
|7
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|7.196
|8
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske Ford
|7.329
|9
|Harrison Burton
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|10.842
|10
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|13.551
READ MORE: Hendrick Motorsports announce Kyle Larson absence update ahead of All-Star Race
NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star Race starting lineup
After the above Heats, here is the confirmed lineup so far for the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race.
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team & Manufacturer
|1
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing Ford
|2
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|3
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|4
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske Ford
|5
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|6
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske Ford
|8
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|9
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|10
|Chris Buescher
|17
|RFK Racing Ford
|11
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|12
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|13
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing Toyota
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|15
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|16
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske Ford
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
|18
|Harrison Burton
|51
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|19
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|20
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|21
|All-Star Open Winner
|TBC
|TBC
|22
|All-Star Open Runner Up
|TBC
|TBC
|23
|All-Star Fan Vote Winner
|TBC
|TBC
READ MORE: NASCAR announce major Cup Series penalty after Kansas
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Indy 500 Qualifying Results: Palou edges McLaughlin on day one as NASCAR star Larson locked in
- 8 minutes ago
NASCAR Results Today: Keselowski and Bell on top again as All-Star Race starting lineup set
- 47 minutes ago
What does NASCAR appeal hearing mean for Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing future?
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR champ Ryan Blaney jokes he will 'wreck the s**t' out of Cup Series rival in All-Star Race
- 3 uur geleden
Chase Elliott NASCAR crew change revealed ahead of All-Star Race
- Yesterday 21:00
FIA announce Ferrari F1 penalty after Imola mishap
- Yesterday 19:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul