NASCAR Results Today: Keselowski and Bell on top again as All-Star Race starting lineup set

The results are in from the two NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race Heats, with Brad Keselowski and Christopher Bell coming out on top.

After setting the fastest time in qualifying on Friday night, Keselowski was guaranteed to start out front in Sunday’s All-Star Race, but that didn’t stop him from putting up a strong defence at times during the 75 racing laps in Heat 1, holding off the likes of Ross Chastain and William Byron at different times to take the heat win.

In fact, of the 75 laps, Keselowski led for all but three of them. As a result, the 2012 Cup Series champion will surely be feeling confident heading into Sunday’s main event as he chases his first All-Star Race victory.

In Heat 2, it was Bell who came out on top, with the Joe Gibbs Racing star edging the likes of Joey Logano in the No. 22 and Chase Elliott in the No. 9 to take the heat race victory.

As a result of the above, Bell will now start Sunday’s All-Star Race alongside Keselowski on the front row.

With that said, let’s take a look at the results from both heats, as well as the confirmed starting lineup, so far, for the All-Star Race itself.

NASCAR Cup Series results: Who won the All-Star Race Heats?

All-Star Race Heat 1 Results

Position Driver Car No. Team Gap (Secs)
1 Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing Ford LEADER
2 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet +0.497
3 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +0.556
4 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford +1.007
5 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +1.616
6 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford +4.436
7 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota +6.173
8 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet +6.747
9 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet +7.110
10 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet DNS

NOTE: With Kyle Larson taking part in Indy 500 qualifying today, neither he nor the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet ran in the heat race.

All-Star Race Heat 2 Results

Position Driver Car No. Team Gap (Secs)
1Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaLEADER
2Joey Logano22Team Penske Ford2.085
3Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet2.569
4Kyle Busch8Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet4.210
5Chris Buescher17RFK Racing Ford5.216
6Daniel Suarez99Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet6.132
7Chase Briscoe19Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota7.196
8Austin Cindric2Team Penske Ford7.329
9Harrison Burton21Wood Brothers Racing Ford10.842
10Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota13.551

NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star Race starting lineup

After the above Heats, here is the confirmed lineup so far for the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race.

Position Driver Car No. Team & Manufacturer
1Brad Keselowski6RFK Racing Ford
2Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3Ross Chastain1Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
4Joey Logano22Team Penske Ford
5William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7Ryan Blaney12Team Penske Ford
8Kyle Busch8Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10Chris Buescher17RFK Racing Ford
11Josh Berry21Wood Brothers Racing Ford
12Daniel Suarez99Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
13Tyler Reddick4523XI Racing Toyota
14Chase Briscoe19Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
16Austin Cindric2Team Penske Ford
17Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
18Harrison Burton51Rick Ware Racing Ford
19Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
20Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21All-Star Open WinnerTBCTBC
22All-Star Open Runner UpTBCTBC
23All-Star Fan Vote WinnerTBCTBC

