NASCAR Results Today: Keselowski and Bell on top again as All-Star Race starting lineup set

The results are in from the two NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race Heats, with Brad Keselowski and Christopher Bell coming out on top.

After setting the fastest time in qualifying on Friday night, Keselowski was guaranteed to start out front in Sunday’s All-Star Race, but that didn’t stop him from putting up a strong defence at times during the 75 racing laps in Heat 1, holding off the likes of Ross Chastain and William Byron at different times to take the heat win.

In fact, of the 75 laps, Keselowski led for all but three of them. As a result, the 2012 Cup Series champion will surely be feeling confident heading into Sunday’s main event as he chases his first All-Star Race victory.

In Heat 2, it was Bell who came out on top, with the Joe Gibbs Racing star edging the likes of Joey Logano in the No. 22 and Chase Elliott in the No. 9 to take the heat race victory.

As a result of the above, Bell will now start Sunday’s All-Star Race alongside Keselowski on the front row.

With that said, let’s take a look at the results from both heats, as well as the confirmed starting lineup, so far, for the All-Star Race itself.

NASCAR Cup Series results: Who won the All-Star Race Heats?

All-Star Race Heat 1 Results

Position Driver Car No. Team Gap (Secs) 1 Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing Ford LEADER 2 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet +0.497 3 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +0.556 4 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford +1.007 5 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +1.616 6 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford +4.436 7 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota +6.173 8 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet +6.747 9 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet +7.110 10 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet DNS

NOTE: With Kyle Larson taking part in Indy 500 qualifying today, neither he nor the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet ran in the heat race.

All-Star Race Heat 2 Results

Position Driver Car No. Team Gap (Secs) 1 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota LEADER 2 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford 2.085 3 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2.569 4 Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 4.210 5 Chris Buescher 17 RFK Racing Ford 5.216 6 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 6.132 7 Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 7.196 8 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford 7.329 9 Harrison Burton 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 10.842 10 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 13.551

NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star Race starting lineup

After the above Heats, here is the confirmed lineup so far for the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race.

Position Driver Car No. Team & Manufacturer 1 Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing Ford 2 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 4 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford 5 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford 8 Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Chris Buescher 17 RFK Racing Ford 11 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 12 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 13 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota 14 Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 15 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 16 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet 18 Harrison Burton 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 19 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 20 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 All-Star Open Winner TBC TBC 22 All-Star Open Runner Up TBC TBC 23 All-Star Fan Vote Winner TBC TBC

