What does NASCAR appeal hearing mean for Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing future?
What does NASCAR appeal hearing mean for Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing future?
Last week was a rough one for Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing, both on and off the track.
The NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas saw them run four cars for the first time, but they failed to get a single one above 13th as their winless 2025 continues.
That on-track lack of success may pale in comparison to what's coming though, with a panel of three judges hinting that they could reverse a crucial court ruling which has allowed the team to compete despite being in legal conflict with NASCAR.
23XI and Front Row Motorsports have challenged NASCAR in court over the updated charter agreement, which the pair have not signed.
READ MORE: Michael Jordan-owned 23XI team could leave NASCAR MID-SEASON after appeal hearing
What happened to 23XI in court?
Officially, nothing new...yet.
The early signs for the lawsuit were positive in December last year, with a judge granted an injunction ruling that the teams should be allowed to race as charter teams while the case was working through the courts.
However, a three-judge panel heard NASCAR's appeal against that ruling at the US Court of Appeals last Friday, and seemed less than sympathetic to 23XI and FRM's side.
A large part of the judges' questioning of attorney Jeffrey Kessler centered around why the teams should be allowed to both race as chartered teams and sue for damages, implying that it would be more reasonable for them to race as open entries while suing for damages.
The panel's official verdict is expected to be delivered toward the end of the month or in early June, but if they rule in NASCAR's favor then 23XI would be forced to qualify for every Cup Series race. That itself could be delayed, if 23XI and FRM can file a further appeal.
What happens if charter status is stripped from 23XI?
Short answer? Nothing good.
As mentioned above, they'd likely seek to file an appeal to at least tie the matter up in the courts for a little longer and buy themselves some time.
Kessler told the appeal panel last week: "It was found it is not economically viable to have to qualify each week – you may not get in, you lose your sponsors, you lose your drivers. It's in the record that our drivers have contracts. If we are not chartered teams, they can abandon us and go to different teams."
Losing control of the contracts of Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick could deal a death blow to the team, with a massive hit to the team's sponsorships and competitiveness.
What does this mean for 23XI's overall lawsuit?
Almost nothing, although it's possible that 23XI losing their charter status and drivers could render much of the long-term lawsuit an afterthought.
The judges did say that 23XI and FRM may well have a viable case at their trial, set to begin in December, but that the case of the injunction is unrelated to the validity of their wider case.
Watch this space.
NASCAR HEADLINES: Cup Series driver hit with major penalty as Kyle Larson replacement revealed
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Indy 500 Qualifying Results: Palou edges McLaughlin on day one as NASCAR star Larson locked in
- 8 minutes ago
NASCAR Results Today: Keselowski and Bell on top again as All-Star Race starting lineup set
- 47 minutes ago
What does NASCAR appeal hearing mean for Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing future?
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR champ Ryan Blaney jokes he will 'wreck the s**t' out of Cup Series rival in All-Star Race
- 3 uur geleden
Chase Elliott NASCAR crew change revealed ahead of All-Star Race
- Yesterday 21:00
FIA announce Ferrari F1 penalty after Imola mishap
- Yesterday 19:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul