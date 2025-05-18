NASCAR Cup Series champion calls for BIG change to be made to All-Star Race
NASCAR Cup Series champion calls for BIG change to be made to All-Star Race
Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski has called for a major shakeup to the All-Star Race.
The race is in its third year at North Wilkesboro Speedway, having bounced around the Texas Motor Speedway and the Bristol Motor Speedway since leaving its long-time home at Charlotte in the 2020 season.
Keselowski, who took pole for Saturday's Heat Race with a great three-lap performance on Friday, has called this weekend for the race to return to Charlotte, where it was held from 1987 to its move more than 30 years later.
The veteran driver called for North Wilkesboro to be given a points-paying race instead, with the Roval 400 taken off the calendar in its place.
READ MORE: NASCAR Race Today: All-Star Race & Open 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Keslowski: Get rid of the Roval and take All-Star back to Charlotte
Speaking after winning pole, Keselowski said: “I’d like to see the All-Star Race most likely return to Charlotte. That’s my only personal opinion.
“I think the Charlotte racetrack, particularly since it only has one race on the oval, I think that’s a miss for our sport.
“It’s a great racetrack, puts on some of the best racing. So, it would make sense to me if we were to revert back to that, make this (North Wilkesboro) a (points) race and probably get rid of a race like the Roval or something like that.”
When pressed on why he'd bin the Roval, told that it has had some great moments in the past, he replied: “Has it? Really? I look at the stands and there’s more (fans) that come to the oval race. Better ratings, too. I thought’s that what we judge the sport by.”
READ MORE: NASCAR announce major Cup Series penalty after Kansas
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR Cup Series champion calls for BIG change to be made to All-Star Race
- 7 minutes ago
NASCAR driver issues threat to rival in heated confrontation at All-Star Weekend
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Today: All-Star Race & Open 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series 2025: All-Star Race and All-Star Open starting lineups with penalties applied
- 2 uur geleden
Indy 500 Qualifying Today: Start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 2 uur geleden
F1 Race Today: Imola 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 3 uur geleden
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul