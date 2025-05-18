NASCAR Cup Series champion calls for BIG change to be made to All-Star Race

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski has called for a major shakeup to the All-Star Race.

The race is in its third year at North Wilkesboro Speedway, having bounced around the Texas Motor Speedway and the Bristol Motor Speedway since leaving its long-time home at Charlotte in the 2020 season.

Keselowski, who took pole for Saturday's Heat Race with a great three-lap performance on Friday, has called this weekend for the race to return to Charlotte, where it was held from 1987 to its move more than 30 years later.

The veteran driver called for North Wilkesboro to be given a points-paying race instead, with the Roval 400 taken off the calendar in its place.

Keslowski: Get rid of the Roval and take All-Star back to Charlotte

Speaking after winning pole, Keselowski said: “I’d like to see the All-Star Race most likely return to Charlotte. That’s my only personal opinion.

“I think the Charlotte racetrack, particularly since it only has one race on the oval, I think that’s a miss for our sport.

“It’s a great racetrack, puts on some of the best racing. So, it would make sense to me if we were to revert back to that, make this (North Wilkesboro) a (points) race and probably get rid of a race like the Roval or something like that.”

When pressed on why he'd bin the Roval, told that it has had some great moments in the past, he replied: “Has it? Really? I look at the stands and there’s more (fans) that come to the oval race. Better ratings, too. I thought’s that what we judge the sport by.”

