NASCAR champ Ryan Blaney jokes he will 'wreck the s**t' out of Cup Series rival in All-Star Race
2023 Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney has joked that he will 'wreck the s**t' out of one of his NASCAR rivals if they are both in contention for the win at this weekend's All-Star Race.
NASCAR's annual All-Star Race is set to take place on Sunday at North Wilkesboro Speedway, with qualifying and two heat races already in the bag in what has been an action-packed weekend so far.
Although the event is an exhibition and therefore no points are available to drivers, there is a $1 million prize fund, something Blaney was quizzed on when speaking to the media in North Carolina.
"I don't know, I mean, it's situationally different," Blaney replied to the media when asked what he'd be willing to do to win the $1 million prize.
Blaney: I'll wreck the s**t out of Bubba Wallace
Blaney continued: "It depends what spot you're in, or how you feel about somebody, things like that, so me personally, I'm not gonna go send a guy to the hospital over it.
"I'll probably move you out of the way, but I'm not going to wreck you doing it. So, just try to do it as sportsmanlike as possible, but everyone's different."
Blaney continued, joking regarding friend and Cup Series rival Bubba Wallace: "Like I said, it just depends."
"If it's Bubba [Wallace] in front of me I'm wrecking the s**t out of him.
"But no, it's just all situational, what spot you're in and how you're feeling at the time."
If Blaney is to wreck Wallace, Wallace will first have to qualify for the All-Star Race, with the No. 23 23XI driver not automatically eligible for the event.
Instead, he must try to finish inside the top two in Sunday's All-Star Open, or indeed come out on top in the fan vote.
