Chase Elliott NASCAR crew change revealed ahead of All-Star Race

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott has seen a change to his No. 9 team at Hendrick Motorsports ahead of this weekend.

The annual NASCAR All-Star Race is taking place at North Wilkesboro on Sunday, with an action-packed weekend ahead of the 250-lap exhibition, which Elliott is set to compete in.

Elliott and his No. 9 pit crew will have a new right rear tire changer for the event, however, with FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass revealing that Calvin Teague was now a part of Elliott's crew.

To make way for Teague, Chad Avrit has moved from the No. 9 team to the No. 7 team of Justin Haley at Spire Motorsports.

Chase Elliott's 2025 season so far

So far, 2025 has been a mixed season for Chase Elliott in the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Although the 2020 Cup Series champion got his year off to a strong start by winning The Clash exhibition back in February, he is yet to register an official point-scoring victory all season.

Indeed, Elliott's best finishes have come at COTA and Martinsville, where he finished fourth, whilst the former champ also registered a fifth-place finish at Talladega.

Finishes inside the top 10 have also come at Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Darlington, but in recent weeks, results have been harder to come by.

In three of the last four races, for example, Elliott has finished either 15th or 16th, with his Talladega P5 the only exception.

With the pressure of a point-scoring race off the table this weekend at North Wilkesboro, it will certainly be interesting to see how the 29-year-old gets on.

