NASCAR Race Today: All-Star Heats start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
The NASCAR Cup Series All-Star weekend action continues at North Wilkesboro Speedway today, Saturday, May 17, with the All-Star Race Heats 1 and 2.
Qualifying on Friday night set the starting lineups for the two heats, with the finishing order from Heat 1 set to determine the inside row for Sunday's All-Star Race, and Heat 2 the outside row.
After qualifying, Brad Keselowski will start out front in the first heat race, with Alex Bowman and William Byron also set to start inside the top three.
In the second heat, meanwhile, Christopher Bell will start out front after finishing second in qualifying on Friday night, with Chase Briscoe and Joey Logano set to start second and third, respectively.
Whilst there are no points up for grabs this weekend, there is a $1 million prize for the winner of Sunday's main event, meaning drivers should have plenty of motivation to finish well in Saturday's heats and gain the best possible starting position for the All-Star Race itself.
With that said, let's get into all of the timing and TV details you need ahead of today's action, as well as the full starting lineups for both All-Star Race Heats.
NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star Race Heats start times
The two 75-lap NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race Heats at North Wilkesboro Speedway are set to start today, Saturday, May 17 at 5:10 pm ET and 6:15 PM ET.
Here are the start times converted to your city and time zone.
NASCAR All-Star Race Heat 1 start times
|City (Time Zone)
|Heat 1 Start Times
|New York, NY (ET)
|5:10 PM
|Charlotte, NC (ET)
|5:10 PM
|Columbia, SC (ET)
|5:10 PM
|Charleston, WV (ET)
|5:10 PM
|Augusta, ME (ET)
|5:10 PM
|Chicago, IL (CT)
|4:10 PM
|Pierre, SD (CT)
|4:10 PM
|Nashville, TN (CT)
|4:10 PM
|Des Moines, IA (CT)
|4:10 PM
|Montgomery, AL (CT)
|4:10 PM
|Mexico City, MX (CT)
|4:10 PM
|Denver, CO (MT)
|3:10 PM
|Salt Lake City, UT (MT)
|3:10 PM
|Albuquerque, NM (MT)
|3:10 PM
|El Paso, TX (MT)
|3:10 PM
|Los Angeles, CA (PT)
|2:10 PM
|Las Vegas, NV (PT)
|2:10 PM
|Seattle, WA (PT)
|2:10 PM
|Portland, OR (PT)
|2:10 PM
|San Francisco, CA (PT)
|2:10 PM
|Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT)
|6:10 PM
|London, GB (BST)
|10:10 PM
|Madrid, ES (CEST)
|11:10 PM
|Sydney, AU (AEST)
|7:10 AM (Sunday)
|Perth, AU (AWST)
|5:10 AM (Sunday)
|Adelaide, AU (ACST)
|6:40 AM (Sunday)
NASCAR All-Star Race Heat 2 start times
|City (Time Zone)
|Heat 2 Start Times
|New York, NY (ET)
|6:15 PM
|Charlotte, NC (ET)
|6:15 PM
|Columbia, SC (ET)
|6:15 PM
|Charleston, WV (ET)
|6:15 PM
|Augusta, ME (ET)
|6:15 PM
|Chicago, IL (CT)
|5:15 PM
|Pierre, SD (CT)
|5:15 PM
|Nashville, TN (CT)
|5:15 PM
|Des Moines, IA (CT)
|5:15 PM
|Montgomery, AL (CT)
|5:15 PM
|Mexico City, MX (CT)
|5:15 PM
|Denver, CO (MT)
|4:15 PM
|Salt Lake City, UT (MT)
|4:15 PM
|Albuquerque, NM (MT)
|4:15 PM
|El Paso, TX (MT)
|4:15 PM
|Los Angeles, CA (PT)
|3:15 PM
|Las Vegas, NV (PT)
|3:15 PM
|Seattle, WA (PT)
|3:15 PM
|Portland, OR (PT)
|3:15 PM
|San Francisco, CA (PT)
|3:15 PM
|Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT)
|7:15 PM
|London, GB (BST)
|11:15 PM
|Madrid, ES (CEST)
|12:15 AM (Sunday)
|Sydney, AU (AEST)
|8:15 AM (Sunday)
|Perth, AU (AWST)
|6:15 AM (Sunday)
|Adelaide, AU (ACST)
|7:45 AM (Sunday)
How to watch NASCAR on TV today
Today's NASCAR Cup Series action from North Wilkesboro Speedway will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 2. Radio coverage of the two heat races will also be available via SiriusXM and MRN.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the Cup Series action in your country.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|FOX
|United Kingdom
|Viaplay Group
|Australia
|Fox Sports Australia
|Spain
|DAZN
|France
|Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
|Germany
|More Than Sports, Sport1
|Belgium
|Ziggo Sport
|Brazil
|Bandriantes
|Canada
|TSN, RDS
|MENA
|Abu Dhabi Media
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
|Italy
|Mola TV
|Portugal
|Sport TV
|Singapore
|Mola TV
|Japan
|Gaora
|China
|Huya, Bilibili
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Hungary
|Network4
|Turkey
|Saran Media International
All-Star Race Heat No. 1 starting lineup
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing Ford
|2
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|3
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|4
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|5
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing Toyota
|6
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
|7
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|8
|Justin Allgaier
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|9
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|10
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske Ford
All-Star Race Heat No. 2 starting lineup
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|2
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|3
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske Ford
|4
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|5
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|6
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|7
|Harrison Burton
|51
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|8
|Chris Buescher
|17
|RFK Racing Ford
|9
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske Ford
|10
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
