close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
NASCAR Race Today: All-Star Heats start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

NASCAR Race Today: All-Star Heats start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

NASCAR Race Today: All-Star Heats start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

NASCAR Race Today: All-Star Heats start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The NASCAR Cup Series All-Star weekend action continues at North Wilkesboro Speedway today, Saturday, May 17, with the All-Star Race Heats 1 and 2.

Qualifying on Friday night set the starting lineups for the two heats, with the finishing order from Heat 1 set to determine the inside row for Sunday's All-Star Race, and Heat 2 the outside row.

After qualifying, Brad Keselowski will start out front in the first heat race, with Alex Bowman and William Byron also set to start inside the top three.

In the second heat, meanwhile, Christopher Bell will start out front after finishing second in qualifying on Friday night, with Chase Briscoe and Joey Logano set to start second and third, respectively.

Whilst there are no points up for grabs this weekend, there is a $1 million prize for the winner of Sunday's main event, meaning drivers should have plenty of motivation to finish well in Saturday's heats and gain the best possible starting position for the All-Star Race itself.

With that said, let's get into all of the timing and TV details you need ahead of today's action, as well as the full starting lineups for both All-Star Race Heats.

READ MORE: NASCAR Qualifying Results: Christopher Bell DENIED All-Star pole as former Cup Series champ sets the pace

NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star Race Heats start times

The two 75-lap NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race Heats at North Wilkesboro Speedway are set to start today, Saturday, May 17 at 5:10 pm ET and 6:15 PM ET.

Here are the start times converted to your city and time zone.

NASCAR All-Star Race Heat 1 start times

City (Time Zone) Heat 1 Start Times
New York, NY (ET)5:10 PM
Charlotte, NC (ET)5:10 PM
Columbia, SC (ET)5:10 PM
Charleston, WV (ET)5:10 PM
Augusta, ME (ET)5:10 PM
Chicago, IL (CT)4:10 PM
Pierre, SD (CT)4:10 PM
Nashville, TN (CT)4:10 PM
Des Moines, IA (CT)4:10 PM
Montgomery, AL (CT)4:10 PM
Mexico City, MX (CT)4:10 PM
Denver, CO (MT)3:10 PM
Salt Lake City, UT (MT)3:10 PM
Albuquerque, NM (MT)3:10 PM
El Paso, TX (MT)3:10 PM
Los Angeles, CA (PT)2:10 PM
Las Vegas, NV (PT)2:10 PM
Seattle, WA (PT)2:10 PM
Portland, OR (PT)2:10 PM
San Francisco, CA (PT)2:10 PM
Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT)6:10 PM
London, GB (BST)10:10 PM
Madrid, ES (CEST)11:10 PM
Sydney, AU (AEST)7:10 AM (Sunday)
Perth, AU (AWST)5:10 AM (Sunday)
Adelaide, AU (ACST)6:40 AM (Sunday)

READ MORE: NASCAR legend Kyle Busch makes family announcement as new deal revealed

NASCAR All-Star Race Heat 2 start times

City (Time Zone) Heat 2 Start Times
New York, NY (ET)6:15 PM
Charlotte, NC (ET)6:15 PM
Columbia, SC (ET)6:15 PM
Charleston, WV (ET)6:15 PM
Augusta, ME (ET)6:15 PM
Chicago, IL (CT)5:15 PM
Pierre, SD (CT)5:15 PM
Nashville, TN (CT)5:15 PM
Des Moines, IA (CT)5:15 PM
Montgomery, AL (CT)5:15 PM
Mexico City, MX (CT)5:15 PM
Denver, CO (MT)4:15 PM
Salt Lake City, UT (MT)4:15 PM
Albuquerque, NM (MT)4:15 PM
El Paso, TX (MT)4:15 PM
Los Angeles, CA (PT)3:15 PM
Las Vegas, NV (PT)3:15 PM
Seattle, WA (PT)3:15 PM
Portland, OR (PT)3:15 PM
San Francisco, CA (PT)3:15 PM
Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT)7:15 PM
London, GB (BST)11:15 PM
Madrid, ES (CEST)12:15 AM (Sunday)
Sydney, AU (AEST)8:15 AM (Sunday)
Perth, AU (AWST)6:15 AM (Sunday)
Adelaide, AU (ACST)7:45 AM (Sunday)

READ MORE: Hendrick Motorsports announce Kyle Larson absence update ahead of All-Star Race

How to watch NASCAR on TV today

Today's NASCAR Cup Series action from North Wilkesboro Speedway will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 2. Radio coverage of the two heat races will also be available via SiriusXM and MRN.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the Cup Series action in your country.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States FOX
United Kingdom Viaplay Group
Australia Fox Sports Australia
Spain DAZN
France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium Ziggo Sport
Brazil Bandriantes
Canada TSN, RDS
MENA Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
Italy Mola TV
Portugal Sport TV
Singapore Mola TV
Japan Gaora
China Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong PCCW
Hungary Network4
Turkey Saran Media International

READ MORE: NASCAR announce major Cup Series penalty after Kansas

All-Star Race Heat No. 1 starting lineup

Position Driver Car No. Team
1Brad Keselowski6RFK Racing Ford
2Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
5Tyler Reddick4523XI Racing Toyota
6Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
7Josh Berry21Wood Brothers Racing Ford
8Justin Allgaier5Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9Ross Chastain1Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
10Ryan Blaney12Team Penske Ford

All-Star Race Heat No. 2 starting lineup

Position Driver Car No. Team
1Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2Chase Briscoe19Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3Joey Logano22Team Penske Ford
4Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6Kyle Busch8Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
7Harrison Burton51Rick Ware Racing Ford
8Chris Buescher17RFK Racing Ford
9Austin Cindric2Team Penske Ford
10Daniel Suarez99Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

READ MORE: Star driver plummets in playoff standings after brutal late penalty

Related

NASCAR Cup Series Joey Logano Christopher Bell William Byron Chase Briscoe Alex Bowman
NASCAR Truck Series Today: North Wilkesboro start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
NASCAR Truck Series

NASCAR Truck Series Today: North Wilkesboro start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Today 12:00
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Christopher Bell DENIED All-Star pole as former Cup Series champ sets the pace
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Christopher Bell DENIED All-Star pole as former Cup Series champ sets the pace

  • Today 02:15

Latest News

Imola Grand Prix Qualifying

F1 Qualifying Results: Red Bull star in horror crash as session red flagged twice

  • 22 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Race Today: All-Star Heats start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 2 uur geleden
Imola Grand Prix Practice

F1 Results Today: Ferrari homecoming sees Lewis Hamilton disappoint again

  • 3 uur geleden
Indianapolis 500

Indy 500 Qualifying Today: Start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Today 13:15
NASCAR Truck Series

NASCAR Truck Series Today: North Wilkesboro start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Today 12:00
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Today: Imola 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Today 11:30
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x