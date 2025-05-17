NASCAR Truck Series Today: North Wilkesboro start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
NASCAR Truck Series Today: North Wilkesboro start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series hits North Wilkesboro Speedway today, Saturday, May 17, for an action-packed day at this weekend's All-Star event.
Truck Series cars will take part in practice, qualifying, and the Window World 250 throughout the day before the Cup Series All-Star Race Heats take place on Saturday evening.
Last time out at Kansas, it was a Cup Series driver who won the Truck Series race, with Carson Hocevar surviving last-lap contact with Layne Riggs to win the Heart of Health Care 200 in the No. 7 for Spire Motorsports.
Heading into this weekend, the Truck Series drivers themselves will be hoping to get back to winning ways, with Corey Heim continuing to lead the way in the standings.
Chandler Smith trails Heim by 64 points heading into the weekend, whilst the likes of Daniel Hemric, Tyler Ankrum and Grant Enfinger round out the current top five.
With that said, let's get into all of the timing and TV details you need to know ahead of today's action!
NASCAR Truck Series North Wilkesboro start times
What time is Truck Series qualifying today?
NASCAR Truck Series qualifying action from North Wilkesboro Speedway today is set to take place at 10:35 am ET.
Please find the start time converted to your local city below.
|City (Time Zone)
|Qualifying start time
|New York, NY (ET)
|10:35 AM
|Charlotte, NC (ET)
|10:35 AM
|Columbia, SC (ET)
|10:35 AM
|Charleston, WV (ET)
|10:35 AM
|Augusta, ME (ET)
|10:35 AM
|Chicago, IL (CT)
|9:35 AM
|Pierre, SD (CT)
|9:35 AM
|Nashville, TN (CT)
|9:35 AM
|Des Moines, IA (CT)
|9:35 AM
|Montgomery, AL (CT)
|9:35 AM
|Mexico City, MX (CT)
|9:35 AM
|Denver, CO (MT)
|8:35 AM
|Salt Lake City, UT (MT)
|8:35 AM
|Albuquerque, NM (MT)
|8:35 AM
|El Paso, TX (MT)
|8:35 AM
|Los Angeles, CA (PT)
|7:35 AM
|Las Vegas, NV (PT)
|7:35 AM
|Seattle, WA (PT)
|7:35 AM
|Portland, OR (PT)
|7:35 AM
|San Francisco, CA (PT)
|7:35 AM
What time is the Truck Series race today?
NASCAR Truck Series race action from North Wilkesboro Speedway today is set to take place at 1:30 pm ET.
Please find the start time converted to your local city below.
|City (Time Zone)
|Race start time
|New York, NY (ET)
|1:30 PM
|Charlotte, NC (ET)
|1:30 PM
|Columbia, SC (ET)
|1:30 PM
|Charleston, WV (ET)
|1:30 PM
|Augusta, ME (ET)
|1:30 PM
|Chicago, IL (CT)
|12:30 PM
|Pierre, SD (CT)
|12:30 PM
|Nashville, TN (CT)
|12:30 PM
|Des Moines, IA (CT)
|12:30 PM
|Montgomery, AL (CT)
|12:30 PM
|Mexico City, MX (CT)
|12:30 PM
|Phoenix, AZ (MT)
|11:30 AM
|Denver, CO (MT)
|11:30 AM
|Salt Lake City, UT (MT)
|11:30 AM
|Albuquerque, NM (MT)
|11:30 AM
|El Paso, TX (MT)
|11:30 AM
|Los Angeles, CA (PT)
|10:30 AM
|Las Vegas, NV (PT)
|10:30 AM
|Seattle, WA (PT)
|10:30 AM
|Portland, OR (PT)
|10:30 AM
|San Francisco, CA (PT)
|10:30 AM
NASCAR Truck Series North Wilkesboro TV channel
In 2025, all of the action from the NASCAR Truck Series is set to be shown live on FOX Sports in the United States.
Qualifying action from the Truck Series will be shown live on FOX Sports 2 on Saturday morning, whilst race action later in the afternoon will be shown live on FOX Sports 1.
Radio coverage of the race will also be available via SiriusXM and NASCAR Racing Network.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|FOX Sports
|Canada
|Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)
