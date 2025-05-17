NASCAR Qualifying Results: Christopher Bell DENIED All-Star pole as former Cup Series champ sets the pace
The full NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results from North Wilkesboro Speedway are in, with the lineups set for both of Saturday’s All-Star Race Heats and Sunday’s All-Star Open.
The two All-Star Race Heats will set the starting lineup for Sunday’s 250-lap All-Star Race, with 2012 Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski set to start Heat 1 out front, and Christopher Bell set to lead the way at the front of Heat 2.
Keselowski set the fastest time of all eligible All-Stars in Friday evening’s session, just edging three-time 2025 Cup Series winner Bell to do so.
Meanwhile, Alex Bowman and Chase Briscoe set the third and fourth fastest times of the All-Stars and will therefore start on the front rows of Heats 1 and 2, alongside Keselowski and Bell.
The starting lineup for Sunday’s All-Star Open was also set at North Wilkesboro on Friday, with Shane van Gisbergen pipping Carson Hocevar to pole in that session.
The top two drivers from the All-Star Open on Sunday will qualify for the main All-Star Race later that evening.
Elsewhere, Michael McDowell's No. 77 crew won the Pit Crew Challenge, bagging $100,000 in doing so.
With that said, let’s take a look at Friday’s qualifying results in full and the starting lineups for both All-Star Race Heats and the All-Star Open.
NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole for the All-Star Race Heats?
After Friday evening’s qualifying session from North Wilkesboro Speedway, here are the starting lineups for Saturday’s All-Star Heat Races.
All-Star Race Heat No. 1 starting lineup
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing Ford
|2
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|3
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|4
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|5
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing Toyota
|6
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
|7
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|8
|Justin Allgaier
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|9
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|10
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske Ford
All-Star Race Heat No. 2 starting lineup
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|2
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|3
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske Ford
|4
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|5
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|6
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|7
|Harrison Burton
|51
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|8
|Chris Buescher
|17
|RFK Racing Ford
|9
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske Ford
|10
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole for the All-Star Open?
After qualifying on Friday evening, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
|Pos
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|Time / Gap
|1
|Shane van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|1:28.684
|2
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.200
|3
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|+0.911
|4
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.926
|5
|Ryan Preece
|60
|RFK Racing Ford
|+1.004
|6
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|+1.793
|7
|Justin Haley
|7
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|+1.811
|8
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|+2.157
|9
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|+2.233
|10
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|+2.760
|11
|Cole Custer
|41
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|+3.366
|12
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|+6.913
|13
|Riley Herbst
|35
|23XI Racing Toyota
|+10.966
|14
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing Toyota
|+11.006
|15
|Cody Ware
|15
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|+11.107
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|+22.258
|17
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|+34.010
|18
|Chad Finchum
|66
|Garage 66 Ford
|+55.340
