close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Christopher Bell DENIED All-Star pole as former Cup Series champ sets the pace

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Christopher Bell DENIED All-Star pole as former Cup Series champ sets the pace

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Christopher Bell DENIED All-Star pole as former Cup Series champ sets the pace

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Christopher Bell DENIED All-Star pole as former Cup Series champ sets the pace

The full NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results from North Wilkesboro Speedway are in, with the lineups set for both of Saturday’s All-Star Race Heats and Sunday’s All-Star Open.

The two All-Star Race Heats will set the starting lineup for Sunday’s 250-lap All-Star Race, with 2012 Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski set to start Heat 1 out front, and Christopher Bell set to lead the way at the front of Heat 2.

Keselowski set the fastest time of all eligible All-Stars in Friday evening’s session, just edging three-time 2025 Cup Series winner Bell to do so.

Meanwhile, Alex Bowman and Chase Briscoe set the third and fourth fastest times of the All-Stars and will therefore start on the front rows of Heats 1 and 2, alongside Keselowski and Bell.

The starting lineup for Sunday’s All-Star Open was also set at North Wilkesboro on Friday, with Shane van Gisbergen pipping Carson Hocevar to pole in that session.

The top two drivers from the All-Star Open on Sunday will qualify for the main All-Star Race later that evening.

Elsewhere, Michael McDowell's No. 77 crew won the Pit Crew Challenge, bagging $100,000 in doing so.

With that said, let’s take a look at Friday’s qualifying results in full and the starting lineups for both All-Star Race Heats and the All-Star Open.

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series 2025: All-Star Weekend start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole for the All-Star Race Heats?

After Friday evening’s qualifying session from North Wilkesboro Speedway, here are the starting lineups for Saturday’s All-Star Heat Races.

All-Star Race Heat No. 1 starting lineup

Position Driver Car No. Team
1Brad Keselowski6RFK Racing Ford
2Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
5Tyler Reddick4523XI Racing Toyota
6Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
7Josh Berry21Wood Brothers Racing Ford
8Justin Allgaier5Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9Ross Chastain1Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
10Ryan Blaney12Team Penske Ford

All-Star Race Heat No. 2 starting lineup

Position Driver Car No. Team
1Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2Chase Briscoe19Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3Joey Logano22Team Penske Ford
4Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6Kyle Busch8Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
7Harrison Burton51Rick Ware Racing Ford
8Chris Buescher17RFK Racing Ford
9Austin Cindric2Team Penske Ford
10Daniel Suarez99Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

READ MORE: Star driver plummets in playoff standings after brutal late penalty

NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole for the All-Star Open?

After qualifying on Friday evening, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Pos Driver Car No. Team Time / Gap
1Shane van Gisbergen88Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet1:28.684
2Carson Hocevar77Spire Motorsports Chevrolet+0.200
3Noah Gragson4Front Row Motorsports Ford+0.911
4Michael McDowell71Spire Motorsports Chevrolet+0.926
5Ryan Preece60RFK Racing Ford+1.004
6Zane Smith38Front Row Motorsports Ford+1.793
7Justin Haley7Spire Motorsports Chevrolet+1.811
8John Hunter Nemechek42Legacy Motor Club Toyota+2.157
9Ty Gibbs54Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota+2.233
10Ty Dillon10Kaulig Racing Chevrolet+2.760
11Cole Custer41Haas Factory Team Ford+3.366
12Erik Jones43Legacy Motor Club Toyota+6.913
13Riley Herbst3523XI Racing Toyota+10.966
14Bubba Wallace2323XI Racing Toyota+11.006
15Cody Ware15Rick Ware Racing Ford+11.107
16AJ Allmendinger16Kaulig Racing Chevrolet+22.258
17Todd Gilliland34Front Row Motorsports Ford+34.010
18Chad Finchum66Garage 66 Ford+55.340

READ MORE: NASCAR announce major Cup Series penalty after Kansas

Related

NASCAR Cup Series Bubba Wallace Shane van Gisbergen Ryan Preece Trackhouse Racing Michael McDowell
NASCAR legend Kyle Busch makes family announcement as new deal revealed
NASCAR Off The Track

NASCAR legend Kyle Busch makes family announcement as new deal revealed

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR chief issues statement on QUADRUPLE Cup Series penalty
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR chief issues statement on QUADRUPLE Cup Series penalty

  • 3 uur geleden

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Christopher Bell DENIED All-Star pole as former Cup Series champ sets the pace

  • 7 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR star responds to wife's brutally honest criticism of Cup Series team

  • 21 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series

Hendrick Motorsports announce Kyle Larson absence update ahead of All-Star Race

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Off The Track

NASCAR legend Kyle Busch makes family announcement as new deal revealed

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR chief issues statement on QUADRUPLE Cup Series penalty

  • 3 uur geleden
Imola Grand Prix

F1 star undertakes crucial FIA test ahead of racing return at Imola

  • Yesterday 21:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x