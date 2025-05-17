NASCAR Qualifying Results: Christopher Bell DENIED All-Star pole as former Cup Series champ sets the pace

The full NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results from North Wilkesboro Speedway are in, with the lineups set for both of Saturday’s All-Star Race Heats and Sunday’s All-Star Open.

The two All-Star Race Heats will set the starting lineup for Sunday’s 250-lap All-Star Race, with 2012 Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski set to start Heat 1 out front, and Christopher Bell set to lead the way at the front of Heat 2.

Keselowski set the fastest time of all eligible All-Stars in Friday evening’s session, just edging three-time 2025 Cup Series winner Bell to do so.

Meanwhile, Alex Bowman and Chase Briscoe set the third and fourth fastest times of the All-Stars and will therefore start on the front rows of Heats 1 and 2, alongside Keselowski and Bell.

The starting lineup for Sunday’s All-Star Open was also set at North Wilkesboro on Friday, with Shane van Gisbergen pipping Carson Hocevar to pole in that session.

The top two drivers from the All-Star Open on Sunday will qualify for the main All-Star Race later that evening.

Elsewhere, Michael McDowell's No. 77 crew won the Pit Crew Challenge, bagging $100,000 in doing so.

With that said, let’s take a look at Friday’s qualifying results in full and the starting lineups for both All-Star Race Heats and the All-Star Open.

NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole for the All-Star Race Heats?

After Friday evening’s qualifying session from North Wilkesboro Speedway, here are the starting lineups for Saturday’s All-Star Heat Races.

All-Star Race Heat No. 1 starting lineup

Position Driver Car No. Team 1 Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing Ford 2 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 5 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota 6 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 8 Justin Allgaier 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 10 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford

All-Star Race Heat No. 2 starting lineup

Position Driver Car No. Team 1 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford 4 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 7 Harrison Burton 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 8 Chris Buescher 17 RFK Racing Ford 9 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford 10 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole for the All-Star Open?

After qualifying on Friday evening, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Pos Driver Car No. Team Time / Gap 1 Shane van Gisbergen 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 1:28.684 2 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet +0.200 3 Noah Gragson 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford +0.911 4 Michael McDowell 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet +0.926 5 Ryan Preece 60 RFK Racing Ford +1.004 6 Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford +1.793 7 Justin Haley 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet +1.811 8 John Hunter Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota +2.157 9 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +2.233 10 Ty Dillon 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet +2.760 11 Cole Custer 41 Haas Factory Team Ford +3.366 12 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota +6.913 13 Riley Herbst 35 23XI Racing Toyota +10.966 14 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota +11.006 15 Cody Ware 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford +11.107 16 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet +22.258 17 Todd Gilliland 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford +34.010 18 Chad Finchum 66 Garage 66 Ford +55.340

