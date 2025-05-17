NASCAR legend Kyle Busch makes family announcement as new deal revealed

NASCAR legend Kyle Busch has made an official announcement regarding a new partner for the Busch family.

The two-time Cup Series champion is currently busy preparing for this weekend's All-Star action at North Wilkesboro, but ahead of the race, found time to reveal the new deal via his social media channels.

Taking to Instagram, Busch announced a new partnership between the entire Busch family and Starkist, a brand that makes food products in the United States.

"Welcome to the team @starkistcharlie!" Busch wrote in a social media statement.

"Charlie the Tuna has officially joined our sport and our family, bringing on-the-go, protein-rich pouches to fuel our busy lives! It’s a straight up throwback to have Charlie the Tuna on board because he was one of my favorites when I was Brexton’s age.

"Now, seeing Charlie and StarKist support our family on and off the track is a true full-circle moment!"

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Today: All-Star Race 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Kyle Busch announces new family partner

Talking about the new partnership in an official press release, Busch explained just why he was so excited to have StarKist on board.

"We've always been fans of StarKist, and I remember Charlie the Tuna growing up," he explained.

"With everything we have going on with our crazy schedule with racing, appearances, training, and family time, it's important to stay fueled and focus. StarKist pouches are just the key for that. Delicious, quick and reliable to keep me fueled." Samantha Busch also offered her insight into the partnership and was keen to mention the health benefits for her family.

"Life moves fast for our family, and I am always looking for simple, healthy ways to get more protein into our diet," she added.

"StarKist pouches are our go-to. They offer a great source of protein and just make it easy to eat well.

"We are excited to inspire our fans by showing how we bring StarKist along for the ride."

Elsewhere, Michael Merritt Jr, Head of Marketing at StarKist, said: "We're thrilled to launch this partnership with Kyle, Samantha, Brexton, and their incredible family."

READ MORE: NASCAR announce major Cup Series penalty after Kansas

Related