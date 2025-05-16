NASCAR chief issues statement on QUADRUPLE Cup Series penalty

NASCAR Cup Series managing director Brad Moran has offered a detailed explanation as to why a team received a quadruple penalty ahead of this weekend's All-Star race.

On Thursday, NASCAR announced its official penalty report following last weekend's action at Kansas Speedway, with one infringement and four penalties revealed for Chris Buescher and the No. 17 RFK Racing team.

Buescher's car was taken to NASCAR's R&D Center for further inspection following Sunday's race, and it was later discovered that the No. 17 Ford was in violation of Sections 14.1.C (overall assembled vehicle rules) and 14.5.4.G (front bumper cover) of the NASCAR Rule Book.

As a result of the infringement, Chris Buescher was deducted 60 championship points and five playoff points, as were his team, who were also hit with a $75,000 fine. On top of that, No. 17 crew chief Scott Graves was also suspended for two races, starting with this weekend's All-Star event.

NASCAR chief explains Chris Buescher/RFK Racing penalty

Speaking on the Hauler Talk podcast after the penalty was confirmed, via NASCAR.com, Moran explained the infringement and why it was not harsher.

“Unfortunately, the No. 17 did not meet the rule and had a larger area than what is permitted to be bonded into the nose piece,” he explained.

“They can work in that area, but they went too far, would be the simplest terms of putting it.”

Buescher and RFK's penalties were L1 category penalties, and, going further, Moran explained why they were not deemed L2 infringements despite harsher penalties for modified parts having been handed out previously.

“As the car was being developed, we recognized we were doing damage to the nose of the car and didn’t want to be using up good parts (on repairs),” Moran said.

“We put out communications that were very clear and specific that teams could strengthen behind the foam, which is where there was cracking and damage during the races.

“It was an area around the foam that you’re allowed 2 inches, and it was beyond that, which is a rule violation.

"They were allowed to modify that area but not to the extent they did, and that’s why it turned it into an L1.”

