F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton beats Ferrari team-mate at Imola as McLaren set the pace
McLaren set the pace in Free Practice 1 (FP1) at Imola on Friday afternoon, with Lewis Hamilton also beating Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc to get his Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend off to a strong start.
McLaren stars Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris finished P1 and P2 in Friday afternoon's session, with just 0.036 seconds separating the pair, whilst Hamilton finished P5, just 0.096 seconds behind Piastri's leading time.
Hamilton complained midway through FP1 that he was struggling with his brakes, claiming over team radio that the 'car doesn't want to stop', but managed to recover well, finishing ahead of team-mate Leclerc, who was P12.
Elsewhere, behind the leading McLarens, Carlos Sainz put his Williams in P3 in what was undoubtedly the eye-catching result of the session, although Pierre Gasly also did well to put his Alpine in P6.
Mercedes star George Russell, meanwhile, ended FP1 in P4, whilst reigning champion Max Verstappen's Red Bull struggles continued, finishing down in P7.
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix FP1 results
Here are the full results from this afternoon's FP1 session at Imola.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Gap
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:16.545
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.032
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.052
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.054
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.096
|6
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0.151
|7
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.360
|8
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.377
|9
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+0.380
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+0.453
|11
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.487
|12
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.532
|13
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.549
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.576
|15
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.741
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+0.811
|17
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+0.828
|18
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|+0.901
|19
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1.096
|20
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.117
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
Yes, FP2 will take place on Friday, May 16, at 5pm (local time). To read the complete breakdown of practice times and how to watch in your location click here.
