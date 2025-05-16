close global

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton beats Ferrari team-mate at Imola as McLaren set the pace

McLaren set the pace in Free Practice 1 (FP1) at Imola on Friday afternoon, with Lewis Hamilton also beating Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc to get his Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend off to a strong start.

McLaren stars Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris finished P1 and P2 in Friday afternoon's session, with just 0.036 seconds separating the pair, whilst Hamilton finished P5, just 0.096 seconds behind Piastri's leading time.

Hamilton complained midway through FP1 that he was struggling with his brakes, claiming over team radio that the 'car doesn't want to stop', but managed to recover well, finishing ahead of team-mate Leclerc, who was P12.

Elsewhere, behind the leading McLarens, Carlos Sainz put his Williams in P3 in what was undoubtedly the eye-catching result of the session, although Pierre Gasly also did well to put his Alpine in P6.

Mercedes star George Russell, meanwhile, ended FP1 in P4, whilst reigning champion Max Verstappen's Red Bull struggles continued, finishing down in P7.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix FP1 results

Here are the full results from this afternoon's FP1 session at Imola.

Position Driver Team Time/Gap
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:16.545
2Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.032
3Carlos SainzWilliams+0.052
4George RussellMercedes+0.054
5Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.096
6Pierre GaslyAlpine+0.151
7Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.360
8Alex AlbonWilliams+0.377
9Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+0.380
10Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+0.453
11Lance StrollAston Martin+0.487
12Charles LeclercFerrari+0.532
13Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.549
14Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.576
15Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+0.741
16Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+0.811
17Franco ColapintoAlpine+0.828
18Ollie BearmanHaas+0.901
19Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+1.096
20Esteban OconHaas+1.117

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, FP2 will take place on Friday, May 16, at 5pm (local time). To read the complete breakdown of practice times and how to watch in your location click here.

READ MORE: F1 Practice Today: Imola Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

