F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton beats Ferrari team-mate at Imola as McLaren set the pace

McLaren set the pace in Free Practice 1 (FP1) at Imola on Friday afternoon, with Lewis Hamilton also beating Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc to get his Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend off to a strong start.

McLaren stars Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris finished P1 and P2 in Friday afternoon's session, with just 0.036 seconds separating the pair, whilst Hamilton finished P5, just 0.096 seconds behind Piastri's leading time.

Hamilton complained midway through FP1 that he was struggling with his brakes, claiming over team radio that the 'car doesn't want to stop', but managed to recover well, finishing ahead of team-mate Leclerc, who was P12.

Elsewhere, behind the leading McLarens, Carlos Sainz put his Williams in P3 in what was undoubtedly the eye-catching result of the session, although Pierre Gasly also did well to put his Alpine in P6.

Mercedes star George Russell, meanwhile, ended FP1 in P4, whilst reigning champion Max Verstappen's Red Bull struggles continued, finishing down in P7.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix FP1 results

Here are the full results from this afternoon's FP1 session at Imola.

Position Driver Team Time/Gap 1 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:16.545 2 Lando Norris McLaren +0.032 3 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.052 4 George Russell Mercedes +0.054 5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.096 6 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.151 7 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.360 8 Alex Albon Williams +0.377 9 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +0.380 10 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +0.453 11 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.487 12 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.532 13 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.549 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.576 15 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.741 16 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.811 17 Franco Colapinto Alpine +0.828 18 Ollie Bearman Haas +0.901 19 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.096 20 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.117

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, FP2 will take place on Friday, May 16, at 5pm (local time). To read the complete breakdown of practice times and how to watch in your location click here.

