NASCAR Today: Cup Series driver hit with major penalty as Kyle Larson replacement revealed
NASCAR Today: Cup Series driver hit with major penalty as Kyle Larson replacement revealed
NASCAR has announced a big penalty following last weekend's Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.
➡️ READ MORE
Kyle Larson NASCAR Cup Series replacement revealed
Hendrick Motorsports have revealed Kyle Larson's replacement for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion's insane schedule.
➡️ READ MORE
Denny Hamlin opens up on major change to NASCAR Cup Series playoffs
Denny Hamlin has revealed his thoughts on a major change to the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this week.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR champion claims Cup Series needs 'drastic' rule changes
Kyle Larson has claimed NASCAR Cup Series drivers would be 'all for' a big change to the series' rules.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR Cup Series 2025: All-Star Weekend start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series takes a break from points-scoring events this weekend, with the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR star plummets in playoff standings after brutal late penalty
- 23 minutes ago
NASCAR Today
NASCAR Today: Cup Series driver hit with major penalty as Kyle Larson replacement revealed
- 1 uur geleden
Imola Grand Prix
F1 Practice Today: Imola Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Today 03:00
NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR champion claims Cup Series needs 'drastic' rule changes
- Today 02:00
Formula 1
F1 suing local business over Las Vegas GP sales
- Today 01:00
NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Cup Series 2025: All-Star Weekend start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Today 00:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul