NASCAR Qualifying Today: All-Star Race 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
NASCAR Qualifying Today: All-Star Race 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series hits North Wilkesboro Speedway today, Friday, May 16, for practice and qualifying ahead of the All-Star Open and All-Star Race.
The race this weekend is the 41st running of the All-Star Race, with the 0.625-mile track set to see 250 laps of exciting racing action this weekend, as well as the 100-lap Open race for the final two places. Ahead of the races, however, there will be all manner of qualifying shenanigans.
READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series 2025: All-Star Weekend start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Today will see drivers take part in three-lap qualifying attempts, pitting on the second lap for the Pit Crew Challenge, with the total time setting the order for the All-Star Open and for the All-Star Race's two heat races, which will set the order for Sunday's race.
Got that? Good.
The All-Star weekend comes after a third brilliant win of the season for Kyle Larson last time out at Kansas, breaking the track record for number of laps led in a single race on his way to victory.
With that said, let's take a look at the timing, TV and other details you need to know ahead of qualifying this afternoon!
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race qualifying start times
The all-important qualifying session from North Wilkesboro Speedway kicks off on Friday, May 16, at 6 pm ET.
Here are the start times converted to your local city and time zone.
|City (Time Zone)
|Qualifying Start Time
|New York, NY (ET)
|6:00 PM
|Charlotte, NC (ET)
|6:00 PM
|Columbia, SC (ET)
|6:00 PM
|Charleston, WV (ET)
|6:00 PM
|Augusta, ME (ET)
|6:00 PM
|Chicago, IL (CT)
|5:00 PM
|Pierre, SD (CT)
|5:00 PM
|Nashville, TN (CT)
|5:00 PM
|Des Moines, IA (CT)
|5:00 PM
|Montgomery, AL (CT)
|5:00 PM
|Mexico City, MX (CT)
|5:00 PM
|Phoenix, AZ (MT)
|3:00 PM
|Denver, CO (MT)
|4:00 PM
|Salt Lake City, UT (MT)
|4:00 PM
|Albuquerque, NM (MT)
|4:00 PM
|El Paso, TX (MT)
|4:00 PM
|Los Angeles, CA (PT)
|3:00 PM
|Las Vegas, NV (PT)
|3:00 PM
|Seattle, WA (PT)
|3:00 PM
|Portland, OR (PT)
|3:00 PM
|San Francisco, CA (PT)
|3:00 PM
|Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT)
|7:00 PM
|London, GB (BST)
|11:00 PM
|Madrid, ES (CET)
|12:00 AM (Saturday)
|Sydney, AU (AEST)
|8:00 AM (Saturday)
|Perth, AU (AWST)
|6:00 AM (Saturday)
|Adelaide, AU (ACST)
|7:30 AM (Saturday)
NASCAR STANDINGS: William Byron demoted from top spot after Kansas disaster
How to watch NASCAR All-Star Race qualifying live on TV
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is set to be broadcast across several broadcast partners in the United States: FOX, Prime Video, TNT Sports, and NBC.
Practice and Qualifying action from North Wilkesboro Speedway on Friday will be broadcast live on FS1
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action in your country.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|FOX
|United Kingdom
|Viaplay Group
|Australia
|Fox Sports Australia
|Spain
|DAZN
|France
|Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
|Germany
|More Than Sports, Sport1
|Belgium
|Ziggo Sport
|Brazil
|Bandriantes
|Canada
|TSN, RDS
|MENA
|Abu Dhabi Media
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
|Italy
|Mola TV
|Portugal
|Sport TV
|Singapore
|Mola TV
|Japan
|Gaora
|China
|Huya, Bilibili
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Hungary
|Network4
|Turkey
|Saran Media International
NASCAR HEADLINES: Cup Series leader demoted as dozens of in-race penalties confirmed
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Dale Earnhardt Jr reveals 'odd' NASCAR power ranking
- 1 uur geleden
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton beats Ferrari team-mate at Imola as McLaren set the pace
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Qualifying Today: All-Star Race 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR star plummets in playoff standings after brutal late penalty
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Today: Cup Series driver hit with major penalty as Kyle Larson replacement revealed
- Today 12:00
F1 Practice Today: Imola 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Today 03:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul