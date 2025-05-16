NASCAR Qualifying Today: All-Star Race 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series hits North Wilkesboro Speedway today, Friday, May 16, for practice and qualifying ahead of the All-Star Open and All-Star Race.

The race this weekend is the 41st running of the All-Star Race, with the 0.625-mile track set to see 250 laps of exciting racing action this weekend, as well as the 100-lap Open race for the final two places. Ahead of the races, however, there will be all manner of qualifying shenanigans.

Today will see drivers take part in three-lap qualifying attempts, pitting on the second lap for the Pit Crew Challenge, with the total time setting the order for the All-Star Open and for the All-Star Race's two heat races, which will set the order for Sunday's race.

Got that? Good.

The All-Star weekend comes after a third brilliant win of the season for Kyle Larson last time out at Kansas, breaking the track record for number of laps led in a single race on his way to victory.

With that said, let's take a look at the timing, TV and other details you need to know ahead of qualifying this afternoon!

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race qualifying start times

The all-important qualifying session from North Wilkesboro Speedway kicks off on Friday, May 16, at 6 pm ET.

Here are the start times converted to your local city and time zone.

City (Time Zone) Qualifying Start Time New York, NY (ET) 6:00 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 6:00 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 6:00 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 6:00 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 6:00 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 5:00 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 5:00 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 5:00 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 5:00 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 5:00 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 5:00 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 3:00 PM Denver, CO (MT) 4:00 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 4:00 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 4:00 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 4:00 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 3:00 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 3:00 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 3:00 PM Portland, OR (PT) 3:00 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 3:00 PM Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 7:00 PM London, GB (BST) 11:00 PM Madrid, ES (CET) 12:00 AM (Saturday) Sydney, AU (AEST) 8:00 AM (Saturday) Perth, AU (AWST) 6:00 AM (Saturday) Adelaide, AU (ACST) 7:30 AM (Saturday)

How to watch NASCAR All-Star Race qualifying live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is set to be broadcast across several broadcast partners in the United States: FOX, Prime Video, TNT Sports, and NBC.

Practice and Qualifying action from North Wilkesboro Speedway on Friday will be broadcast live on FS1

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action in your country.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX United Kingdom Viaplay Group Australia Fox Sports Australia Spain DAZN France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono) Germany More Than Sports, Sport1 Belgium Ziggo Sport Brazil Bandriantes Canada TSN, RDS MENA Abu Dhabi Media Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global) Italy Mola TV Portugal Sport TV Singapore Mola TV Japan Gaora China Huya, Bilibili Hong Kong PCCW Hungary Network4 Turkey Saran Media International

