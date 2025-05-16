close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
NASCAR Qualifying Today: All-Star Race 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

NASCAR Qualifying Today: All-Star Race 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

NASCAR Qualifying Today: All-Star Race 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

NASCAR Qualifying Today: All-Star Race 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series hits North Wilkesboro Speedway today, Friday, May 16, for practice and qualifying ahead of the All-Star Open and All-Star Race.

The race this weekend is the 41st running of the All-Star Race, with the 0.625-mile track set to see 250 laps of exciting racing action this weekend, as well as the 100-lap Open race for the final two places. Ahead of the races, however, there will be all manner of qualifying shenanigans.

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series 2025: All-Star Weekend start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Today will see drivers take part in three-lap qualifying attempts, pitting on the second lap for the Pit Crew Challenge, with the total time setting the order for the All-Star Open and for the All-Star Race's two heat races, which will set the order for Sunday's race.

Got that? Good.

The All-Star weekend comes after a third brilliant win of the season for Kyle Larson last time out at Kansas, breaking the track record for number of laps led in a single race on his way to victory.

With that said, let's take a look at the timing, TV and other details you need to know ahead of qualifying this afternoon!

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race qualifying start times

The all-important qualifying session from North Wilkesboro Speedway kicks off on Friday, May 16, at 6 pm ET.

Here are the start times converted to your local city and time zone.

City (Time Zone) Qualifying Start Time
New York, NY (ET)6:00 PM
Charlotte, NC (ET)6:00 PM
Columbia, SC (ET)6:00 PM
Charleston, WV (ET)6:00 PM
Augusta, ME (ET)6:00 PM
Chicago, IL (CT)5:00 PM
Pierre, SD (CT)5:00 PM
Nashville, TN (CT)5:00 PM
Des Moines, IA (CT)5:00 PM
Montgomery, AL (CT)5:00 PM
Mexico City, MX (CT)5:00 PM
Phoenix, AZ (MT)3:00 PM
Denver, CO (MT)4:00 PM
Salt Lake City, UT (MT)4:00 PM
Albuquerque, NM (MT)4:00 PM
El Paso, TX (MT)4:00 PM
Los Angeles, CA (PT)3:00 PM
Las Vegas, NV (PT)3:00 PM
Seattle, WA (PT)3:00 PM
Portland, OR (PT)3:00 PM
San Francisco, CA (PT)3:00 PM
Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT)7:00 PM
London, GB (BST)11:00 PM
Madrid, ES (CET)12:00 AM (Saturday)
Sydney, AU (AEST)8:00 AM (Saturday)
Perth, AU (AWST)6:00 AM (Saturday)
Adelaide, AU (ACST)7:30 AM (Saturday)

NASCAR STANDINGS: William Byron demoted from top spot after Kansas disaster

How to watch NASCAR All-Star Race qualifying live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is set to be broadcast across several broadcast partners in the United States: FOX, Prime Video, TNT Sports, and NBC.

Practice and Qualifying action from North Wilkesboro Speedway on Friday will be broadcast live on FS1

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action in your country.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States FOX
United Kingdom Viaplay Group
Australia Fox Sports Australia
Spain DAZN
France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium Ziggo Sport
Brazil Bandriantes
Canada TSN, RDS
MENA Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
Italy Mola TV
Portugal Sport TV
Singapore Mola TV
Japan Gaora
China Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong PCCW
Hungary Network4
Turkey Saran Media International

NASCAR HEADLINES: Cup Series leader demoted as dozens of in-race penalties confirmed

Related

Kyle Larson NASCAR Cup Series Kansas All-Star Race North Wilkesboro Speedway
NASCAR star plummets in playoff standings after brutal late penalty
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR star plummets in playoff standings after brutal late penalty

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Today: Cup Series driver hit with major penalty as Kyle Larson replacement revealed
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Cup Series driver hit with major penalty as Kyle Larson replacement revealed

  • Today 12:00

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

Dale Earnhardt Jr reveals 'odd' NASCAR power ranking

  • 1 uur geleden
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Practice

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton beats Ferrari team-mate at Imola as McLaren set the pace

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Qualifying Today: All-Star Race 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR star plummets in playoff standings after brutal late penalty

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Cup Series driver hit with major penalty as Kyle Larson replacement revealed

  • Today 12:00
Imola Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Imola 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Today 03:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x