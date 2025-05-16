NASCAR Cup Series 2025: All-Star Weekend start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series takes a break from points-scoring events this weekend, with the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro.
This weekend's race marks the 41st All-Star Race, and the third hosted at North Wilkesboro, with the 0.625-mile asphalt oval throwing up another short-track challenge to the drivers and their teams.
The race comes after a third brilliant win of the season for Kyle Larson last time out at Kansas, breaking the track record for number of laps led in a single race on his way to victory.
Larson is a three-time winner of the All-Star Race, winning on a two-year cycle of odd-numbered years (2019, 2021, 2023), a streak he'll be looking to extend on Sunday.
Last weekend's win finally took Larson to the top of the regular season drivers' standings, overtaking Daytona 500 winner William Byron and extending into a 35-point lead.
With that said, let's get into this weekend's Cup Series schedule and how you can watch all of the action live on TV.
NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star start times and schedule
The 250-lap race starts on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 8 pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the weekend converted to your time zone.
|Date
|Session
|New York, New York (ET)
|Chicago, Illinois (CT)
|Denver, Colorado (MT)
|Los Angeles, California (PT)
|Friday, May 16
|Practice
|5 PM
|4 PM
|3 PM
|2 AM
|Friday, May 16
|Qualifying
|6 PM
|5 PM
|4 PM
|3 PM
|Saturday, May 17
|All-Star Heat Races
|5:10 PM
|4:10 PM
|3:10 PM
|2:10 PM
|Sunday, May 18
|All-Star Open
|5PM
|4PM
|3PM
|2PM
|Sunday, May 18
|Race
|8PM
|7PM
|6PM
|5PM
NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star Race TV schedule
In the United States, NASCAR Cup Series action this weekend is split across multiple broadcasters.
Practice will be available to stream via FS2, as will Saturday's heat races. Meanwhile, qualifying and the race will be shown on FOX Sports 1, with in-car cameras available on MAX. Radio coverage is also available via PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Outside the United States, the answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries around the world.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|FOX (Race), Prime Video (Practice and Qualifying)
|United Kingdom
|Viaplay Group
|Australia
|Fox Sports Australia
|Spain
|DAZN
|France
|Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
|Germany
|More Than Sports, Sport1
|Belgium
|Ziggo Sport
|Brazil
|Bandriantes
|Canada
|TSN, RDS
|MENA
|Abu Dhabi Media
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
|Italy
|Mola TV
|Portugal
|Sport TV
|Singapore
|Mola TV
|Japan
|Gaora
|China
|Huya, Bilibili
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Hungary
|Network4
|Turkey
|Saran Media International
NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star Race entry list
Here is the full, official entry list for this weekend's All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Motor Speedway. Two more drivers will qualify for the race via the All-Star Open, and one more will get in via fan vote.
|Entry No.
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Ross Chastain
|#1
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|#2
|Team Penske Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|#3
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|4
|Kyle Larson
|#5
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|5
|Brad Keselowski
|#6
|RFK Racing Ford
|6
|Kyle Busch
|#8
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|7
|Chase Elliott
|#9
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|8
|Denny Hamlin
|#11
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|9
|Ryan Blaney
|#12
|Team Penske Ford
|10
|Chris Buescher
|#17
|RFK Racing Ford
|11
|Chase Briscoe
|#19
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|12
|Christopher Bell
|#20
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|13
|Josh Berry
|#21
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|14
|Joey Logano
|#22
|Team Penske Ford
|15
|William Byron
|#24
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|16
|Tyler Reddick
|#45
|23XI Racing Toyota
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|#47
|JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
|18
|Alex Bowman
|#48
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|19
|Harrison Burton
|#51
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|20
|Daniel Suarez
|#99
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
How many laps is the NASCAR All-Star race?
The NASCAR All-Star race requires 250 laps to complete.
What date is the NASCAR All-Star race?
Sunday, May 18th, 2025
What time is the NASCAR All-Star race?
The race will be at 8:00 PM ET.
What channel is the 2025 NASCAR All-Star race on?
FS1 will broadcast the race with radio coverage from PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Where is the NASCAR All-Star race located?
The NASCAR All-Star race will be held at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.
How many miles is the NASCAR All-Star race?
The NASCAR All-Star race is 156.25 miles, equating to 251.5 kilometers.
When was the All-Star Race first run?
The All-Star Race was first run in 1985.
Which driver has the most All-Star Race wins?
Jimmie Johnson holds the record for most All-Star Race victories with four wins to his name, a record Kyle Larson will look to tie this weekend.
