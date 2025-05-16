close global

NASCAR Cup Series 2025: All-Star Weekend start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series takes a break from points-scoring events this weekend, with the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro.

This weekend's race marks the 41st All-Star Race, and the third hosted at North Wilkesboro, with the 0.625-mile asphalt oval throwing up another short-track challenge to the drivers and their teams.

The race comes after a third brilliant win of the season for Kyle Larson last time out at Kansas, breaking the track record for number of laps led in a single race on his way to victory.

Larson is a three-time winner of the All-Star Race, winning on a two-year cycle of odd-numbered years (2019, 2021, 2023), a streak he'll be looking to extend on Sunday.

Last weekend's win finally took Larson to the top of the regular season drivers' standings, overtaking Daytona 500 winner William Byron and extending into a 35-point lead.

With that said, let's get into this weekend's Cup Series schedule and how you can watch all of the action live on TV.

NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star start times and schedule

The 250-lap race starts on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 8 pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the weekend converted to your time zone.

Date Session New York, New York (ET) Chicago, Illinois (CT) Denver, Colorado (MT) Los Angeles, California (PT)
Friday, May 16 Practice 5 PM 4 PM 3 PM 2 AM
Friday, May 16 Qualifying 6 PM 5 PM 4 PM 3 PM
Saturday, May 17 All-Star Heat Races 5:10 PM 4:10 PM 3:10 PM 2:10 PM
Sunday, May 18 All-Star Open 5PM 4PM 3PM 2PM
Sunday, May 18 Race 8PM 7PM 6PM 5PM

NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star Race TV schedule

In the United States, NASCAR Cup Series action this weekend is split across multiple broadcasters.

Practice will be available to stream via FS2, as will Saturday's heat races. Meanwhile, qualifying and the race will be shown on FOX Sports 1, with in-car cameras available on MAX. Radio coverage is also available via PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Outside the United States, the answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries around the world.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States FOX (Race), Prime Video (Practice and Qualifying)
United Kingdom Viaplay Group
Australia Fox Sports Australia
Spain DAZN
France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium Ziggo Sport
Brazil Bandriantes
Canada TSN, RDS
MENA Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
Italy Mola TV
Portugal Sport TV
Singapore Mola TV
Japan Gaora
China Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong PCCW
Hungary Network4
Turkey Saran Media International

NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star Race entry list

Here is the full, official entry list for this weekend's All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Motor Speedway. Two more drivers will qualify for the race via the All-Star Open, and one more will get in via fan vote.

Entry No.DriverCar No.Team
1Ross Chastain#1Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2Austin Cindric#2Team Penske Ford
3Austin Dillon#3Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4Kyle Larson#5Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5Brad Keselowski#6RFK Racing Ford
6Kyle Busch#8Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
7Chase Elliott#9Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8Denny Hamlin#11Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9Ryan Blaney#12Team Penske Ford
10Chris Buescher#17RFK Racing Ford
11Chase Briscoe#19Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12Christopher Bell#20Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
13Josh Berry#21Wood Brothers Racing Ford
14Joey Logano#22Team Penske Ford
15William Byron#24Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
16Tyler Reddick#4523XI Racing Toyota
17Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#47JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
18Alex Bowman#48Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
19Harrison Burton#51Rick Ware Racing Ford
20Daniel Suarez#99Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

How many laps is the NASCAR All-Star race?

The NASCAR All-Star race requires 250 laps to complete.

What date is the NASCAR All-Star race?

Sunday, May 18th, 2025

What time is the NASCAR All-Star race?

The race will be at 8:00 PM ET.

What channel is the 2025 NASCAR All-Star race on?

FS1 will broadcast the race with radio coverage from PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Where is the NASCAR All-Star race located?

The NASCAR All-Star race will be held at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

How many miles is the NASCAR All-Star race?

The NASCAR All-Star race is 156.25 miles, equating to 251.5 kilometers.

When was the All-Star Race first run?

The All-Star Race was first run in 1985.

Which driver has the most All-Star Race wins?

Jimmie Johnson holds the record for most All-Star Race victories with four wins to his name, a record Kyle Larson will look to tie this weekend.

