Kyle Larson NASCAR Cup Series replacement revealed ahead of possible absence

Hendrick Motorsports have revealed Kyle Larson's replacement for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion's insane schedule.

Justin Allgaier has been tabbed to practice and qualify for Larson for this weekend's All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro this weekend while the one-time champ practices and qualifies at Indianapolis, and will also fill in at the Coca-Cola 600 if necessary.

READ MORE: NASCAR Results Today: Kyle Larson smashes record in win as 23XI Racing struggle

Larson will be allowed to leave Indianapolis before the Indy 500 Fast Six if he qualifies that high, allowing him to make it to North Carolina for the $1 million race at the expense of his position at the very front of the Indy 500 start.

The 2021 Cup Series champ is fortunate in that he has won several races since the start of 2024, allowing him automatic qualification into the All-Star Race as opposed to having to qualify via the All-Star Open (or fan vote) earlier in the day.

Larson crew chief: We're ready for Justin

Cliff Daniels, crew chief for Larson's #5 team, said: "We’re fortunate to have Justin and we appreciate him stepping in to help. He and Kyle are very similar in size, so there’s a lot in the cockpit that’s common between the two.

“I think that serves him well and it serves us well. He’s had some time in the simulator driving the track and he did the wheel-force test there a year ago, so he’s got some experience in the Cup car at North Wilkesboro. We’re looking to put in a solid practice and make sure the car drives good.”

On the track evolution, Daniels added: “I think no matter what there’s going to be a general progression of balance from Friday through Sunday. The track is going to take more rubber. Friday, the groove is going to be a bit more narrow and Sunday I think it’s going to open up a bit. So, there’s still some changes regardless of Justin or Kyle that we would plan to progress through throughout the weekend.

“At the end of the day, I just want to make sure Justin is comfortable in what he feels and he, of course, trusts the feedback he’s going to give us. If there’s something he can provide to us to make the car faster, we’re going to listen. We’re going to do those little things and then we’re going to kind of stick to a little bit of what we think the track is going to evolve through, throughout the weekend.”

NASCAR HEADLINES: Cup Series leader demoted as dozens of in-race penalties confirmed

Related