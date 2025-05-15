NASCAR Today: Cup Series champ calls for All-Star Race cancellation as Hamlin reveals injury issue

Future NASCAR Hall of Famer Kevin Harvick has called on the sport to call time on its mid-season All-Star Race.

Denny Hamlin issues worrying health update on lingering injury

Denny Hamlin has revealed an injury which has bothered him throughout the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Kyle Busch reveals NASCAR rival Kyle Larson DENIED him dream drive

Kyle Busch has revealed that he was kept from entering a dream race by NASCAR Cup Series rival Kyle Larson.

Kyle Busch names Cup Series rival Denny Hamlin NASCAR's new villain

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has officially handed his title of the sport's villain over to Denny Hamlin.

Kyle Larson opens up on new drive after record-breaking NASCAR win

Kyle Larson has discussed his new drive, as he prepares for a week and a half mostly away from NASCAR.

