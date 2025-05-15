Denny Hamlin issues worrying health update on lingering injury

Denny Hamlin has revealed an injury which has bothered him throughout the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The veteran driver has already secured his playoff spot with a win at Martinsville, perhaps making him more willing to admit a little short-term weakness with his post-season spot already assured.

The 56-time Cup Series winner was talking to fellow veteran Kyle Busch on his Actions Detrimental podcast this week, having needled the two-time champion about 'dodging' an appearance on the show.

Hamlin recalled: "You dodged me for a year, I think you were supposed to be on here after Indy of last year? You wrecked my ass...you were inside of me and lost control."

Hamlin: My wrist is still not the same

The pair bickered good-naturedly for a bit before Hamlin admitted: "I felt that he was dodging me to not take responsibility for crashing into me, but then it turned out he actually did have a wrist issue."

That turned into the pair sharing stories on their recent injury histories, with Hamlin admitting that he's still suffering from the impact of a wreck in the first race of the 2025 Cup Series.

“I got in a wreck in Daytona this year and my wrist is still not the same," he said. “In February, that’s three months now and it's still not right.”

Busch sympathized, adding: "Mine took until about the end of the year to be right. There's still times when I work out that I'm like 'hmm, it's gonna be sore for this week'."

