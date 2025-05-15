Denny Hamlin issues worrying health update on lingering injury
Denny Hamlin issues worrying health update on lingering injury
Denny Hamlin has revealed an injury which has bothered him throughout the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.
The veteran driver has already secured his playoff spot with a win at Martinsville, perhaps making him more willing to admit a little short-term weakness with his post-season spot already assured.
NASCAR HEADLINES: Cup Series leader demoted as dozens of in-race penalties confirmed
The 56-time Cup Series winner was talking to fellow veteran Kyle Busch on his Actions Detrimental podcast this week, having needled the two-time champion about 'dodging' an appearance on the show.
Hamlin recalled: "You dodged me for a year, I think you were supposed to be on here after Indy of last year? You wrecked my ass...you were inside of me and lost control."
Hamlin: My wrist is still not the same
The pair bickered good-naturedly for a bit before Hamlin admitted: "I felt that he was dodging me to not take responsibility for crashing into me, but then it turned out he actually did have a wrist issue."
That turned into the pair sharing stories on their recent injury histories, with Hamlin admitting that he's still suffering from the impact of a wreck in the first race of the 2025 Cup Series.
“I got in a wreck in Daytona this year and my wrist is still not the same," he said. “In February, that’s three months now and it's still not right.”
Busch sympathized, adding: "Mine took until about the end of the year to be right. There's still times when I work out that I'm like 'hmm, it's gonna be sore for this week'."
READ MORE: Michael Jordan-owned 23XI team could leave NASCAR MID-SEASON after appeal hearing
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Legendary rock band aiming to take Indy 500 higher with huge move
- 1 minute ago
Denny Hamlin issues worrying health update on lingering injury
- 1 uur geleden
Kyle Busch names Cup Series rival Denny Hamlin NASCAR's new villain
- 2 uur geleden
Kyle Larson opens up on new drive after record-breaking NASCAR win
- 3 uur geleden
FIA back down on controversial rule after driver fury
- Yesterday 21:00
Kimi Antonelli reveals 'physicality' led to awkward introduction to Hamilton ally
- Yesterday 19:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul