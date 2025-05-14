Kyle Larson opens up on new drive after record-breaking NASCAR win

Kyle Larson has discussed his new drive, as he prepares for a week and a half mostly away from NASCAR.

The 2021 Cup Series champion is out in Indianapolis for Indy 500 practice and qualifying this week, and revealed how Tuesday's running treated him ahead of three more practice days.

READ MORE: NASCAR Results Today: Kyle Larson smashes record in win as 23XI Racing struggle

Larson, who added his third Cup Series win of the season last weekend at Kansas, claimed to be happy with his car's running as he transitions to the open-cockpit, open-wheel environment.

Last year's attempt at the Memorial Day Weekend Double of Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 was interrupted by rain and other issues, but Larson is ready to step up and make a second go of it – although he may have to duck out of qualifying early.

Larson: I'll run All-Star Race no matter what

Speaking after his first few hours in the car this week, he said: “Our day was good. Kind of took it easy to start in clean air, made sure our balance was comfortable, which it was, so was happy about that.

“Just there at the end (of the session), kind of finally got in some traffic and, as normal, kind of had some understeer. Just happy with the first day.”

Larson reiterated his previous points on skipping the Indy 500 Fast Six (if he were to make it that far) for the NASCAR All-Star race this weekend, saying: “I think just always for me and definitely for Rick and Hendrick Motorsports, I think no matter through this whole experience, especially this year, Cup should be the priority. I just assume we’re going to run the All-Star Race no matter what.

“Hopefully, we run into that predicament because that means our car is fast and, two, yes, it would be extremely nice to go for the pole at the Indianapolis 500, but, at the same time, it’s hard to turn down an opportunity to race for a million dollars (in the All-Star Race).”

NASCAR HEADLINES: Cup Series leader demoted as dozens of in-race penalties confirmed

Related