NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch talks retirement as Cup Series star in X-rated MELTDOWN

Kyle Busch has revealed what he wants to achieve in the Cup Series before he retires from NASCAR altogether.

NASCAR Cup Series veteran in stunning F-bomb MELTDOWN after Kansas retirement

NASCAR veteran AJ Allmendinger was caught in an X-rated meltdown after his retirement from Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway.

NASCAR expert claims 23XI Racing have 'fallen off' amid legal battle

NASCAR expert Jeff Gluck has questioned 23XI Racing’s performances in 2025, as the team continue their legal battle with the sport.

NASCAR star reveals Kyle Busch confrontation over Kansas wreck

Josh Berry has provided his take on Kyle Busch's wreck at Kansas Speedway last weekend, after it was revealed he had confronted Berry after the race.

Brad Keselowski reveals results of team 'overhaul' after Kansas heartbreak

Brad Keselowski has opened up about the potential of his RFK Racing team after a heartbreaking result at Kansas Speedway on Sunday.

F1 Standings

