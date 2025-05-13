NASCAR star Kyle Busch reveals retirement plans

Kyle Busch has revealed what he wants to achieve in the Cup Series before he retires from NASCAR altogether.

The two-time Cup Series champion turned 40 in May, and has since been asked a host of questions about his NASCAR future and remaining goals.

During a recent appearance on Denny Hamlin’s Actions Detrimental podcast, Busch was asked by his fellow racing star what he would like to achieve before he retires.

The 40-year-old revealed he wanted to surpass Dale Earnhardt Sr's win tally of 76 to place him eighth in the list of most Cup Series wins, and also a Daytona 500 victory.

“[The] Daytona 500 obviously,” Busch said.

“If I was to retire yesterday, I don’t know if that means anything. I would love to have that trophy, that accolade.”

Busch maps out NASCAR future

Busch continued to map out how his ideal NASCAR future would appear before he retired, whilst also sneaking in a quick criticism of the NextGen cars.

“If I got four more years, let’s just say, 44, if I got four more left… I’d like to run five more because that would put me in the bracket of age for then Brexton,” Busch said.

“If I can get above 70 (wins), for me that would be perfect.”

“With the world we live in with this NextGen car and racing and everyone wrecking on final restarts and all this BS, if you can have a three or four race-win season and make it to the Championship 8, that is a good season.

“The icing gets put on the cake when you make it to the Final 4 and then you [blow out] the candle if you’re the champion.”

Busch’s last Cup Series victory was in 2023 at the Enjoy Illinois 300, and will hit a 70-race-winless streak if he fails to win the upcoming Coca-Cola 600.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Cup Series leader demoted as dozens of in-race penalties confirmed

Related