Brad Keselowski reveals results of team 'overhaul' after Kansas heartbreak

Brad Keselowski has opened up about the potential of his RFK Racing team after a heartbreaking result at Kansas Speedway on Sunday.

The 41-year-old co-owner made several changes to the team last year, including a new crew chief and the addition of several new crew members to RFK Racing.

However, a top ten finish has eluded Keselowski and RFK Racing in 2025, with the No. 6 finally able to challenge for the lead at Kansas after surging from the back of the field.

During Stage 3, Keselowski ran in second and was closing in on Chase Elliott, before his right-rear-tire blew on Lap 194 and he slammed into the outside wall.

A second place finish, or even a potential victory, would have been crucial to Keselowski’s playoff chances, but instead he finished Sunday’s race in P37 - his third consecutive DNF - and remains stuck in P33 in the championship standings.

Keselowski looks ahead to Coca-Cola 600 for RFK Racing

Despite the disappointment in Kansas, Keselowski instead focused his attention on the positive changes he believes he has made to the team, and their ability to win the prestigious Coca-Cola 600 in just over a week’s time.

"When you put yourself in a position like that, you win races," Keselowski said after the race in Kansas.

"This is a pretty significant overhaul of the [No.] 6 team from where we were last year.

"And there are some pieces that are starting to click and maybe not getting the result. But showing the potential to get the result today was a step forward for us even though the finishing order is not going to show it."

"Go win the Coke 600. That's where my emotions are at. Bring cars and speed like this to the Coke 600 and let’s go win it."

