NASCAR star reveals Kyle Busch confrontation over Kansas wreck

Josh Berry has provided his take on Kyle Busch's wreck at Kansas Speedway last weekend, after it was revealed he had confronted Berry after the race.

Busch got caught in a wreck between Berry and Noah Gragson while running in the mid-pack during Stage 3 of Sunday’s race, with the No. 8 Chevrolet sent into the grass and down the backstretch.

The 40-year-old could only recover to P21, and, according to Bob Pockrass, he came over and confronted Berry after the race - who achieved a P6 finish.

When asked about the confrontation, Berry instead gave his perspective on the incident but remained level-headed about the consequences.

“Well he [Busch] said that it was kind of related to me that I caused it, but Ross [Chastain] was on my outside and we kind of all just squeezed together,” he said.

“I’m not really sure, we all just squeezed together and ran out of room. Kyle was probably told that I was clear, we were three wide but we were actually four wide. So yeah, things happen I guess.”

Busch laments Kansas result

Busch later offered his depiction of the crash on Denny Hamlin’s Actions Detrimental podcast, where he said: “I had PTSD of the Daytona crash. I was headed into the inside wall and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, this again? Like, please rudder'.”

The 40-year-old’s P21 result at Kansas has extended his winless streak to 69 races, and he proceeded to blame the NextGen car for his inability to win of late.

"We’re all clowns," Busch added.

“We all don’t know how to freaking drive. It’s the composite bodies, that’s what it is. Everybody just runs into everybody and runs over everybody and hits everybody, hits the wall because we all just bank on the fact that the body’s just gonna pop back out and we’re going to be fine."

