NASCAR Cup Series veteran in stunning F-bomb MELTDOWN after Kansas retirement

NASCAR veteran AJ Allmendinger was caught in an X-rated meltdown after his retirement from Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway.

The 42-year-old has suffered two consecutive DNFs in Texas and Kansas, with the latest result due to a blown engine during the race.

Following the power failure, Allmendinger launched into a rant littered with F-bomb’s where he hit out at engine supplier Earnhardt Childress Racing, and shouted over team radio: “Hey ECR, you guys f***ing suck!”

The rant did not stop there, and as he pulled into the pit lane he could be heard repeatedly shouting ‘f***’ at least five times as his Kaulig Racing car was returned to the garage.

Kansas retirement causes concern for Allmendinger

Whilst Allmendinger’s reaction appears extreme, his frustration is understandable with his second consecutive DNF dropping him six places and into 25th in the standings.

The No.16 driver is now 33 points away from a spot in the top 16, with a place in the playoffs edging further out of reach as a result of his engine failure.

ECR have been criticised by other customer teams such as Trackhouse Racing, with Daniel Suarez lamenting the lack of speed that has rendered them unable to be fully competitive on a Saturday.

Allmendinger’s best result of the 2025 Cup Series season remains a P7 finish at Homestead, but it is likely a win will be required to return him into contention for the playoffs.

The last time Allmendinger managed a Cup Series victory was in 2023 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with the race featuring five restarts following caution periods in the final thirty-one laps.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Cup Series leader demoted as dozens of in-race penalties confirmed

Related