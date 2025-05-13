NASCAR reveal entry list for 2025 All-Star Race

NASCAR have revealed the 20 drivers that are locked in for this weekend’s All-Star Race that takes place at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

There are several ways a driver can secure their place in the All-Star Race, such as winning a NASCAR Cup Series race during the 2024 or 2025 seasons.

However, if a driver has failed to win a race in the past two years, they are only eligible if they are a former Cup Series champion currently racing in the series full time, or a former All-Star Race winner also racing in the series full time.

The 20 drivers confirmed for the All-Star Race are: Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon, Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher, Chase Briscoe, Christopher Bell, Josh Berry, Joey Logano, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Alex Bowman, Harrison Burton and Daniel Suarez.

Who else could compete in NASCAR’s 2025 All-Star Race?

19 drivers have the chance to advance to the All-Star Race when they compete in the NASCAR All-Star Open on Sunday, May 18, and two drivers can make it into the All-Star Race following the results of Sunday’s competition.

A third and final driver has the chance of competing in NASCAR’s All-Star Race by way of a fan vote, that includes: Shane van Gisbergen, Noah Gragson, Carson Hocevar, Ryan Preece, and Bubba Wallace.

These five drivers also have a chance of progressing by competing in the All-Star Open Race, should they miss out in the fans eyes.

Last year’s All-Star Race was won by 2024 Cup Series champion Joey Logano, who qualified automatically for this year’s event by being a recent race winner and a champion currently competing in the series.

