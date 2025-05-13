Kyle Busch laments being 'penalized for trying' as winless streak continues

NASCAR legend Kyle Busch has complained about his luck and being 'penalized' as his winless streak extends.

Busch won the 2015 and 2019 Cup Series titles, but turned 40 last week and has seen his winless streak approach 70 races since his last victory in June 2023.

The veteran racer had a rough weekend at Kansas last time out, getting into the wall in qualifying to start way down the pack and had worked his way up into the top 15 before getting caught up in a wreck and losing all of his good work.

Last year marked Busch's worst Cup Series victory since his rookie year, going winless in a season for the first time in his career and sparking fears that his career as a competitive driver may be coming to a close.

Busch: Seems like I get penalized for trying

Speaking ahead of this weekend's race, he said: "You live for those moments of being able to go get it and get a win and boom, we're in the wall [and] we're crashed. I don't know why or what, but I've been rewarded 230-plus times for being able to go get it and go get the win when it comes down to it.

"And now it seems like I get penalized for trying."

He also admitted that his solo spin the previous weekend at Texas was mentally tough, saying: "It depends on how easy your PTSD sets in. Coming here, it's probably going to be pretty easy for it to set in, like, ‘Hey, don't do what you did last year.’

"And, of course, coming off of last weekend...you know it's going to be right there in the front of your mind, not necessarily too far back."

