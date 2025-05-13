Dozens of NASCAR in-race penalties handed out at Kansas confirmed

NASCAR had a slightly quieter time at Sunday's Kansas Speedway race when handing out penalties compared to last week's 43-penalty day.

Hendrick Motorsports star Kyle Larson won the AdventHealth 400, breaking the track record for laps led in a single race.

There were 26 penalties handed out during the race in addition to seven drivers who were forced to start from the back of the field after unapproved adjustments to their cars after qualifying – those seven being Ty Gibbs (who dropped from 6th), Zane Smith (18th), Chase Briscoe (19th), Ty Dillon (29th), Shane van Gisbergen (34th), Brad Keselowski (36th), and Josh Berry (38th).

The most common penalty on Sunday was pitting before pit road was open, with 15 drivers sent to the back of the field, while three drivers were pinged for speeding on pit road.

Two drivers picked up penalties for equipment violations, with Bubba Wallace given a pass-thru penalty and Carson Hocevar sent to the tail end of the lead lap, while two tire violations, a commitment line violation, a crew member over the wall too soon, too many crew members in contact with pit service area, driving through more than three pit boxes rounding out the offenses.

Please see below for the full list of in-race infractions, as confirmed by NASCAR.

NASCAR Cup Series Kansas infractions and penalties

Driver Car No. Lap Infraction Penalty AJ Allmendinger 16 7 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Bubba Wallace 23 35 Equipment Interference Pass Thru Jesse Love 33 36 Driving through more than 3 pit boxes Pass Thru Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 41 Crewmember(s) over the wall too soon Pass Thru Erik Jones 43 86 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Carson Hocevar 77 84 Equipment Interference Tail End Carson Hocevar 77 87 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 87 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Austin Cindric 2 121 Tire violation (Uncontrolled Tire) Pass Thru Ty Gibbs 54 137 Commitment Line Violation Pass Thru Harrison Burton 21 169 Speeding on pit road Tail End Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 172 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Justin Haley 7 199 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Cody Ware 51 201 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Ty Dillon 10 201 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Daniel Suárez 99 202 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Riley Herbst 35 204 Speeding on pit road Tail End Cody Ware 51 204 Speeding on pit road Tail End Riley Herbst 35 205 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Michael McDowell 71 205 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Kyle Busch 8 207 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Justin Haley 7 213 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Justin Haley 7 213 Tire violation (Uncontrolled Tire) Tail End Bubba Wallace 23 213 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Erik Jones 43 213 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Austin Dillon 3 215 Too many crewmember(s) in contact with pit service area Tail End

