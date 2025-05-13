Dozens of NASCAR in-race penalties handed out at Kansas confirmed
NASCAR had a slightly quieter time at Sunday's Kansas Speedway race when handing out penalties compared to last week's 43-penalty day.
Hendrick Motorsports star Kyle Larson won the AdventHealth 400, breaking the track record for laps led in a single race.
There were 26 penalties handed out during the race in addition to seven drivers who were forced to start from the back of the field after unapproved adjustments to their cars after qualifying – those seven being Ty Gibbs (who dropped from 6th), Zane Smith (18th), Chase Briscoe (19th), Ty Dillon (29th), Shane van Gisbergen (34th), Brad Keselowski (36th), and Josh Berry (38th).
The most common penalty on Sunday was pitting before pit road was open, with 15 drivers sent to the back of the field, while three drivers were pinged for speeding on pit road.
Two drivers picked up penalties for equipment violations, with Bubba Wallace given a pass-thru penalty and Carson Hocevar sent to the tail end of the lead lap, while two tire violations, a commitment line violation, a crew member over the wall too soon, too many crew members in contact with pit service area, driving through more than three pit boxes rounding out the offenses.
Please see below for the full list of in-race infractions, as confirmed by NASCAR.
NASCAR Cup Series Kansas infractions and penalties
|Driver
|Car No.
|Lap
|Infraction
|Penalty
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|7
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|35
|Equipment Interference
|Pass Thru
|Jesse Love
|33
|36
|Driving through more than 3 pit boxes
|Pass Thru
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|41
|Crewmember(s) over the wall too soon
|Pass Thru
|Erik Jones
|43
|86
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|84
|Equipment Interference
|Tail End
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|87
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|87
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Austin Cindric
|2
|121
|Tire violation (Uncontrolled Tire)
|Pass Thru
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|137
|Commitment Line Violation
|Pass Thru
|Harrison Burton
|21
|169
|Speeding on pit road
|Tail End
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|172
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Justin Haley
|7
|199
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Cody Ware
|51
|201
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Ty Dillon
|10
|201
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|202
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Riley Herbst
|35
|204
|Speeding on pit road
|Tail End
|Cody Ware
|51
|204
|Speeding on pit road
|Tail End
|Riley Herbst
|35
|205
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Michael McDowell
|71
|205
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Kyle Busch
|8
|207
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Justin Haley
|7
|213
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Justin Haley
|7
|213
|Tire violation (Uncontrolled Tire)
|Tail End
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|213
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Erik Jones
|43
|213
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Austin Dillon
|3
|215
|Too many crewmember(s) in contact with pit service area
|Tail End
