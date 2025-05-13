close global

Dozens of NASCAR in-race penalties handed out at Kansas confirmed

NASCAR had a slightly quieter time at Sunday's Kansas Speedway race when handing out penalties compared to last week's 43-penalty day.

Hendrick Motorsports star Kyle Larson won the AdventHealth 400, breaking the track record for laps led in a single race.

There were 26 penalties handed out during the race in addition to seven drivers who were forced to start from the back of the field after unapproved adjustments to their cars after qualifying – those seven being Ty Gibbs (who dropped from 6th), Zane Smith (18th), Chase Briscoe (19th), Ty Dillon (29th), Shane van Gisbergen (34th), Brad Keselowski (36th), and Josh Berry (38th).

The most common penalty on Sunday was pitting before pit road was open, with 15 drivers sent to the back of the field, while three drivers were pinged for speeding on pit road.

Two drivers picked up penalties for equipment violations, with Bubba Wallace given a pass-thru penalty and Carson Hocevar sent to the tail end of the lead lap, while two tire violations, a commitment line violation, a crew member over the wall too soon, too many crew members in contact with pit service area, driving through more than three pit boxes rounding out the offenses.

Please see below for the full list of in-race infractions, as confirmed by NASCAR.

NASCAR Cup Series Kansas infractions and penalties

Driver Car No. Lap Infraction Penalty
AJ Allmendinger167Pitting before pit road is openTail End
Bubba Wallace2335Equipment InterferencePass Thru
Jesse Love3336Driving through more than 3 pit boxesPass Thru
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.4741Crewmember(s) over the wall too soonPass Thru
Erik Jones4386Pitting before pit road is openTail End
Carson Hocevar7784Equipment InterferenceTail End
Carson Hocevar7787Pitting before pit road is openTail End
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.4787Pitting before pit road is openTail End
Austin Cindric2121Tire violation (Uncontrolled Tire)Pass Thru
Ty Gibbs54137Commitment Line ViolationPass Thru
Harrison Burton21169Speeding on pit roadTail End
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47172Pitting before pit road is openTail End
Justin Haley7199Pitting before pit road is openTail End
Cody Ware51201Pitting before pit road is openTail End
Ty Dillon10201Pitting before pit road is openTail End
Daniel Suárez99202Pitting before pit road is openTail End
Riley Herbst35204Speeding on pit roadTail End
Cody Ware51204Speeding on pit roadTail End
Riley Herbst35205Pitting before pit road is openTail End
Michael McDowell71205Pitting before pit road is openTail End
Kyle Busch8207Pitting before pit road is openTail End
Justin Haley7213Pitting before pit road is openTail End
Justin Haley7213Tire violation (Uncontrolled Tire)Tail End
Bubba Wallace23213Pitting before pit road is openTail End
Erik Jones43213Pitting before pit road is openTail End
Austin Dillon3215Too many crewmember(s) in contact with pit service areaTail End

