Axed NASCAR Cup Series driver set to return for new team this week

A driver who hasn't raced in the NASCAR Cup Series all year will return this coming weekend to compete in the All-Star Race.

Harrison Burton was replaced by Josh Berry at Wood Brothers Racing at the end of last year after recording the lowest average finish of any full-time Cup Series driver, but will return with Rick Ware Racing this weekend.

Burton earned that spot in the All-Star Race with victory at Daytona in the fall last year, a result which bumped him into a surprise playoff spot while also making him the first driver born in the 2000s to win a Cup Series race.

This season has seen him back in the Xfinity Series with AM Racing and acquitting himself well, with six top-ten finishes in the first 12 events of the year.

Burton: Thankful to RWR for All-Star Race seat

In a statement on his return to the Cup Series, albeit for a non-points paying race, Burton said: “The All-Star Race is one of those events you grow up dreaming about, so to have a spot on the grid is really special.

“Winning at Daytona last year was a huge moment in my career, and I’m thankful to Rick and the entire RWR team for giving me the opportunity to make that win count by putting me in their car for the All-Star Race.

“We’ve been building some great momentum in the Xfinity Series, and I’m looking forward to carrying that into North Wilkesboro and competing against the best in the sport.”

Team owner Rick Ware added: “Being a part of the NASCAR All-Star Race for the first time is a milestone moment for our organization.

“It’s an honor to have a place in the main event, and we’re just as proud to provide Harrison the opportunity to compete in the All-Star Race. He definitely earned his spot and he deserves to be here. It’s a big opportunity for both of us.”

