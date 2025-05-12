Defeated NASCAR star admits 'surprise' at Kyle Larson move

NASCAR Cup Series star Christopher Bell has admitted surprise at rival Kyle Larson's actions during Sunday's Kansas race.

Bell finished as runner up behind his fellow three-time 2025 Cup Series race winner at the end of a race in which Larson broke the track record for laps led in a single race.

Larson had been wearing his right rear tire more than most during the 267-lap race, leaving some jeopardy as to whether he'd fall off horribly at the end of the race and allow the likes of Bell back past him.

Bell never managed to get back past the #5 car though, even though Larson slowed dramatically on the last lap to the point at which it appeared that he might've been in danger of a race-ruining tire blowout.

Bell: I'm still happy with weekend

Speaking after the race, Bell said: "Well, I was surprised that he kind of gave up on the top those last couple laps and pulled down. But I was struggling just as bad as he was, so I was just trying to get to the end. I know Ryan was coming on really strong there.

"Overall, to get home second with a lot of stage points was something that we needed after the last couple weeks, and this Reser’s Camry was just not quite what we needed.

"I don’t know, I feel like our day was kind of a product of qualifying well, having good pit stops, having good restarts and nothing really took us out of it. Whenever the long green flag runs came, it seemed like we were going backwards and there were a couple guys that could drive by us.

"Yeah, to walk out of here second, I’m really happy with, and hopefully we can be a little bit stronger when we come back."

READ MORE: NASCAR Results Today: Kyle Larson smashes record in win as 23XI Racing struggle

Related