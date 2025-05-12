NASCAR Today: 23XI Racing boss speaks out on lawsuit as Cup Series star flips off rival mid-race
23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin has spoken out about a court hearing in his and Michael Jordan's team's lawsuit against NASCAR this week.
Carson Hocevar flips off rival during NASCAR race
Carson Hocevar has explained his Layne Riggs after Saturday's NASCAR Truck Series race, flipping the 22-year-old the bird out of his window as he crossed the line.
NASCAR Results Today: Kyle Larson smashes record in win as 23XI Racing struggle
Kyle Larson won his third NASCAR Cup Series race of the season as he approaches an incredibly hectic racing schedule, blasting past a Kansas Speedway track record on the way.
Kyle Larson makes 'short memory' jibe after record-breaking win
Kyle Larson has admitted that he has a short memory when it comes to his racing career, and especially his setbacks.
Carson Hocevar reveals clear-the-air talks after controversial wreck
Carson Hocevar has revealed that he held talks with Ryan Preece after the pair wrecked last weekend at Texas.
Latest News
Defeated NASCAR star admits 'surprise' at Kyle Larson move
- 39 minutes ago
William Byron demoted from top spot after Kansas disaster
- 1 uur geleden
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Results Today: Kyle Larson smashes record in win as 23XI Racing struggle
- Today 00:31
Kyle Larson makes 'short memory' jibe after record-breaking win
- Today 03:00
Denny Hamlin speaks out on 23XI Racing's troubling NASCAR lawsuit court visit
- Today 02:00
